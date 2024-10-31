BTS’ Jin’s Happy, TXT’s The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, and more: All K-pop comebacks in November 2024

A few exciting K-pop comebacks are lined up for November release. Among those are BTS’ Jin’s first solo album Happy, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 7th mini-album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, ATEEZ’s 11th mini-album GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2, and more. In addition, girl groups like BABYMONSTER and Kep1er also have their comeback scheduled for the next month.

BTS’ Jin is set to make his highly-anticipated solo comeback on November 15. His first solo album Happy will arrive on that day around 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST) along with the title track Running Wild. The pre-release I’ll Be There was unveiled on October 25.

Another highly-anticipated November comeback is TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s (TXT) 7th Korean language mini-album. The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY. It will be released on November 4 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

On November 15, ATEEZ will also make their comeback with the 11th mini-album GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2. On the other hand, Stray Kids is also set to make their Japan comeback with the 2nd album GIANT. It will be released on November 13.

ENHYPEN is also set to return with a repackaged album on November 11. Their ROMANCE: UNTOLD -Daydream- will arrive at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) that day. NCT Dream will also make their highly-anticipated comeback on the same day with their fourth full album DREAMSCAPE, set to be released at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Joining the lineup in BABYMONSTER, who will return with their first full album DRIP, slated to arrive on November 1 at 1 PM KST (9:30 PM IST). Meanwhile, on November 1, kep1er will also release their sixth extended play TIPI-TAP.

On November 7 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), VIVIZ will return with their 5th mini-album Voyage. On November 19, NCT’s sub-unit WayV will also release their 6th mini-album FREQUENCY.

Apart from BTS’ Jin, there are also two major solo comebacks lined up for November 2024. On November 4, 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), SHINee’s Minho will release his first full-length album CALL BACK. Meanwhile, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon will return with her 6th EP Letter To Myself on November 18, 6 PM KST.

