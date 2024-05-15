Partying in style? Malaika Arora has mastered this essential art. The beloved Bollywood icon always impresses with her stylish, party-ready looks. She truly knows how to turn even the dance floor into a fashion show while rocking the moment with her incomparable wardrobe choices, and we love it!

And this time too, Malaika Arora recently made hearts flutter in a shiny monochromatic ensemble that looked hotter than ever! Let’s zoom in and take a detailed look at her shimmery outfit of the night.

Malaika Arora’s sultry and shiny black-and-white OOTN:

The Dabangg actress always makes a fabulous mark with her on-point outfit choices. This was proven by the black-and-white ensemble that she wore to an event last night. Her modish outfit featured a short lurex-detailed tweed dress with oversized half-sleeves that looked both fiery and comfortable. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Housefull actress’ black dress, with an upper thigh-length hemline, had unique white highlights with a shimmery design and unexpectedly convenient pockets on both sides. They also had the signature V logo on them. Even the circular neckline of the voguish dress gave it a rather sophisticated appeal. The A-line silhouette of the piece, with a cinched waistline, accentuated the diva’s curves.

Advertisement

The India’s Got Talent judge’s Glaze Tweed Short Dress, from Maison Valentino, came with an unbelievably extravagant price tag of approximately Rs. 3,44,466. She completed the trendsetting fit by pairing this dress with matching black glossy pumps with an ultra-modern pointed-toe design that spoke volumes. It’s quite safe to say that the diva has made a case for the allure of all things black yet again. And we’re taking notes right here.

Malaika Arora’s flawless accessories and glam picks:

Talking about her accessories, Malaika went for minimalistic yet statement pieces for this one. She incorporated the Bold Edition golden metal droplet earrings with the V logo, approximately worth Rs. 37,160, to elevate her black-and-white look. But that’s not all; she also carried the white Locò small shoulder bag, approximately worth Rs. 2,03,756, to add a contrasting touch to her resplendent fit.

Further, Malla’s hair and makeup experts made us swoon by skillfully tying up her dark tresses and styling them into a unique braided hairstyle with a shimmery element. This splendid center-parted hairdo allowed for her dark and luscious locks to gracefully cascade down her back while flicking in the front, perfectly framing her face.

You can easily recreate this look by tying your locks into a ponytail with hair combed back on both sides and a middle parting. Then, carefully braid in shimmery threads of any color of your choice with the hair as you slowly convert the hip look into an elegant braid. Remember to fasten the braid with a tight rubberband at the end. You can also leave out flicks in the front to frame your face. Spray it with a bit of hairspray to ensure that the whole hairdo stays in place for a longer period.

When it comes to the makeup look, Malaika opted for a dewy base paired with a subtle brown and shiny eyeshadow and some volumizing mascara. Her makeup game was then upgraded with bronzed, blushed, and well-highlighted cheeks. The B-town star completed her look with the brightest red lipstick, which tied it all together. No wonder her makeup look and hairstyle stole all the attention!

What did you think of Malaika Arora’s look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor serves dramatic flair in white pantsuit with ruffled sleeves but her arm candy worth over Rs 3 lacs steals attention