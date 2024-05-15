Joan Rivers Would Hate Travis Kelce’s Fashion Sense and Ask Taylor Swift to Redress Him, Says Daughter Melissa

Ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating, the two are consistently in the headlines along with what they wear. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has gone viral for his fashion sense as well, several times.

However, not everyone is convinced with his style and would want him to redress. Let us have a look at what Melissa Rivers thinks her mother, Joan Rivers would have said about Kelce's fashion style.

Melissa Rivers reveals her mother Joan Rivers would have asked Taylor Swift to “redress” Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is known for his unique fashion sense, with many people having different views on his outfits. Melissa Rivers, daughter of the late Joan Rivers, shared her thoughts on what her mother would have thought about the football player's style.

In a conversation with Daily Mail, Melissa expressed how her mother would have “hated” the way Kelce styles himself. While saying that she would have approved their romance, Melissa said her mother wouldn't be convinced by his outfits and would want Swift to “get in his closet.”

She further said, “Everyone has had some misses but in general when she’s on the red carpet she looks very sophisticated. My mother would be like “Honey I know you love him, now let’s redress him”. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Joan Rivers was known for her controversial comedic persona

Joan Rivers, the renowned comedian, gained fame for her candid critiques of fashion. Sadly, she passed away on September 4, 2014. Not only was she a recipient of Emmy and Grammy Awards, but she also earned a Tony Award nomination. From 2010 to 2014, she graced our screens as the host of the popular E! celebrity fashion show, Fashion Police, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

As of Travis Kelce, the 34-year-old was already a fashion icon even before he started dating Taylor Swift; however, his fashion sense is now more recognized, outside the NFL world, following his relationship with the global star.

The three-time Super Bowl champion isn't afraid to flaunt his vibrant and daring outfits, even though he acknowledges that not everyone is a fan of his fashion choices and faces criticism. Despite this, he remains committed to exploring new styles and trends, all while running his own clothing line named Tru Kolors.

ALSO READ: Here’s How Travis Kelce Was Already Fashion Icon Even Before Dating Taylor Swift