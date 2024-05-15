Rashmika Mandanna has THIS to say about Prime Minister Narendra Modi; states 'it’s freaking…'

During a recent interview with the news agency ANI, Rashmika Mandanna could not keep calm about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Pushpa actress kept on praising the achievements and progress India has witnessed over the last few years.

The actress went on to say, “India is not stopping anywhere. It's freaking brilliant in the last 10 years how the country has grown. The infrastructure, the plan in our country, the road planning, everything, it is just brilliant - I think now it's our time!”

Rashmika Mandanna praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sharing her thoughts on India’s developments, Rashmika Mandanna spoke in detail about the Atal Setu. She added how journeys from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai, Goa to Mumbai, and Bengaluru to Mumbai have been made easy. She also added how she feels proud of the infrastructural progress.

The actress further shared her excitement while speaking about how much India has grown in the last 10 years. Rashmika concluded by saying how speechless she is by all this and considers India to be the smartest country.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna is definitely one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema right now. After making a stunning appearance as Geetanjali Singh in the 2023 blockbuster movie Animal, the actress is all set to reprise the role of Srivalli in the Allu Arjun starrer sequel movie Pushpa 2: The Rule

The highly anticipated action entertainer will once again feature the actress in her iconic role. The film directed by Sukumar is the tale of a sandalwood smuggler with Rashmika playing his romantic interest and later his wife. The action flick also has Fahadh Faasil in a key role and is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024., coinciding with the Indian Independence Day.

Moreover, the actress has already lined up several other films in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. Rashmika is set to play the lead roles in movies like Rainbow and The Girlfriend, both will primarily be shot in Telugu. Additionally, the actress is also playing a key character opposite Dhanush in the Sekhar Kammula directorial Kubera.

Furthermore, Rashmika is playing the role of Yesubai Bhonsale in the upcoming Hindi movie Chaava. The movie starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role is a story based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji of the Maratha Empire. Moreover, the actress is also set to play the lead role opposite Salman Khan in the actor’s upcoming movie Sikandar.

