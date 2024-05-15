Tomb-Raider Live Action Series Confirmed To Be Written And Executed By Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Deets

Amazon's official green light for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's adaptation of the legendary video game Tomb Raider is expected to cause a stir when it debuts as a series.

The company's Upfront event in New York was where Jen Salke, Head of Amazon & MGM Studios, revealed the good news. She called the upcoming series epic and globe-trotting.

Famous for her critically acclaimed work on television series like Fleabag and Killing Eve, Waller-Bridge stated her excitement for the project and acknowledged Tomb Raider's important influence on her life.

She revealed, "I think she would blow up if I could tell my teenage self this was happening. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to bring it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all."

With Waller-Bridge at the helm, fans can expect an exciting and unique take on the beloved character of Lara Croft as she goes on adventurous adventures across the globe.

Among the several unscripted programs and renewals that Amazon revealed were several substantial orders for live-action Spider-Man series starring Nic Cage.

The Tomb Raider series' script is being written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator and star of Fleabag, though the casting is still being finalized.

Deadline reported last year that Amazon was creating a wider universe that would include video games and films in addition to the Tomb Raider series. It is said that Dmitri Johnson of dj2, who purchased the IP rights, is producing and supervising the franchise's growth.

On the project, Waller-Bridge is working with former Head of Comedy at Amazon Studios Ryan Andolina and former Head of First-Look and Overall Deals Amanda Greenblatt.

In addition to being the project's rights holder, Legendary is also working on an anime series based on Tomb Raider for Netflix.

Tomb Raider Series Executive Produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Legendary Television

In addition to Crystal Dynamics, the Tomb Raider series features an outstanding roster of executive producers, including Jenny Robbins and Phoebe Waller-Bridge from Wells Street Productions, Dmitri M. Johnson from dj2 Entertainment, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. Amanda Greenblatt and Ryan Andolina serve as consulting producers under their Star Party banner.

The show is being produced by Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios together.

