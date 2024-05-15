Spy X Family Chapter 99: Martha And Henry’s Love Story Continues; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Spy X Family Chapter 99 is expected to continue unraveling the complexities of Martha and Henry's relationship against the backdrop of wartime adversity. As their story unfolds in the face of the mounting challenge, fans cannot wait to see the couple progress in their ill-fated relationship. Find out what happens next in the upcoming chapter, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

ALSO READ: From Yagami Light To Gasai Yuno: Here Are Our Top 10 Psychopath Anime Characters Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Spy X Family Chapter 99: release date and where to read

Spy X Family Chapter 99 is anticipated to hit the shelves on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. Most fans outside of Japan can expect to access the chapter around Sunday, May 26, at approximately 8 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. However, the exact timing may vary depending on geographical locations.

Fans can turn to Shueisha's official platforms to access Spy X Family Chapter 99, including MANGAPlus and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Additionally, Viz Media's official website will also have the chapter available on the release date.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Anime Characters With Blue Eyes Ft Leonardo Watch, Rem, Ciel Phantomhive, Aqua, And More

Advertisement

What to expect in Spy X Family Chapter 99?

Spy X Family Chapter 99 is likely to pick up from the climactic moment of Martha's interrupted confession to Henry during the graduation party. Readers can expect the aftermath of this event to be explored, and given the wartime setting, the chapter may delve deeper into the struggles faced by Martha and Henry amidst the ongoing conflict.

This could include navigating through air raids or potentially finding themselves in combat situations at the academy in Spy X Family Chapter 99. Martha's dedication to the army may deepen as she grapples with her role in the war effort, potentially leading to further complications in her relationship with Henry.

ALSO READ: From Kurumi Tokisaki To Rory Mercury, Here Are Our Top 10 Gothic Anime Characters

Spy X Family Chapter 98 recap

Titled Mission 98, Spy X Family Chapter 98 continues with the flashback at Eden Academy, where Martha approaches Henry and questions his unexpected return to the school. Henry explains that due to a personnel shortage caused by the ongoing war, the degree program had been shortened by half a year. Martha proudly displays her Imperial Scholar cape, before the two resume their tea parties, catching up on their lives since they last parted.

During an air raid drill, Henry escorts Martha's class to the school shelter, prompting Martha to inquire if teachers like Henry are exempt from the draft. Henry clarifies that they are only deferred, leading him to question the efficacy of education in their wartime reality. Reflecting on his own family's expectations for him to contribute to the war effort through teaching physics, Henry begins to doubt the impact of education amidst the chaos of war.

Martha's dreams of joining a ballet troupe are shattered when many members are killed in an air raid supporting the war-torn Anber. Devastated, Martha seeks solace in their shared spot in the garden, turning to Henry for support during her time of grief in Spy X Family Chapter 98. Later, Henry returns to their spot, outraged to discover that Martha has volunteered for the Woman's Defense Auxiliary. He confronts her about her decision. Martha explains that her dreams of ballet have been all but dashed, and she is now fighting to protect what little remains, including Henry.

Advertisement

Henry attempts to dissuade her, though Martha remains steadfast in her decision, leading to a bitter fight between the two as their conflicting ideals clash. As senior students prepare for their graduation party, Martha overhears discussions in the teachers' office about Henry's cousin's death in the war and his parents' pressure for him to marry before being drafted. Shocked by this, Martha is torn by her emotions, unsure of what course of action to take.

Advertisement

At the graduation party, Martha arrives dressed in her uniform and invites Henry to dance. His lack of skill in the act is made evident, and he admits to his current and previous behaviors being inelegant. He apologizes to Martha for disregarding her feelings and ideals in favor of his own in Spy X Family Chapter 98. Just as Martha gathers the courage to confess her feelings to Henry, their moment is interrupted by the alarm for an air raid.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on Henry and Martha’s backstory in the Spy X Family manga.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.