Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against Cavaliers on May 15?
Kristaps Porzingis has not featured at all in the conference semifinals but is he back against the Cavaliers for Game 5? Let's find out.
The Boston Celtics are close to making it to the conference finals, and they have the chance to do so tonight by defeating the Cavs at home. Nevertheless, they are concerned about Kristaps Porzingis' fitness, as he is a key three-point shooter for them. He has been absent due to injury throughout this series, and he remains listed on the injury report for game 5.
Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tonight?
Kristaps Porzingis will be absent from game five in Cleveland due to his ongoing recovery from an ankle injury. The Unicorn sustained the injury during game 4 against the Miami Heat in the first round of playoffs.
Since then, he has not been able to participate in the postseason. Initially, reports indicated that he would be evaluated after a week, but no clear return date was provided. Despite acknowledging the player's positive progress, head coach Joe Mazzulla has not specified when the Latvian will be back on the court.
Several videos of him engaging in individual practice have been circulating on social media while Celtics fans eagerly await the comeback of their superstar.
Can the Cavs stop the Celtics Juggernaut?
The answer is simple and might not be liked by the Cavs fans. Even with a fit roster, the Cavs would have struggled to get past the Celtics but at this point in time, they are most likely to miss two of their biggest superstars for the do-or-die game.
Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen are on the injury list and their chances of participation in the game look bleak. Allen hasn’t featured in the series at all just like Porzingis whereas Mitchell missed the last game because of an injury and his recovery is monitored on a day-to-day basis.
