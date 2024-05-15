Best 9 Kang Tae Oh dramas to watch if you miss him on screen

Kang Tae Oh is a rising star in the world of South Korean Entertainment and watching him on screen is just another blessing K-drama fans wait for. Before the star is back in the acting scene indulge in some Kang Tae Oh dramas for a beautiful memory jog.

Kang Tae Oh enlisted in the military after winning innumerable hearts with his lead role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo on Septemeber 20, 2022. The actor completed his military service and returned on March 19, 2024.

Top 9 Kang Tae Oh starrer dramas to binge watch

1. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Kang Tae Oh shot to unprecedented popularity with Extraordinary Attorney Woo co-starring as a lead alongside Park Eun Bin. The heartfelt legal drama touched many hearts across the globe. The drama became special in view of its storyline which depicted an autistic lawyer who is living up to her dreams fighting prejudices against people like her and learning the ways of the legal world.

2. The Tale of Nokdu

The Tale of Nokdu is a must-watch period drama with tasteful romance and comedy. Kang Tae Oh’s role as Prince Neungyang was highly appreciated at the time and earned him recognition as a noted actor in the entertainment scene. The drama is set in the Joseon dynasty following the story of a man who disguises himself as a woman and a woman who wants to exact revenge

Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Kim So Hyun, Kang Tae Oh, Jung Joon Ho

Jang Dong Yoon, Kim So Hyun, Kang Tae Oh, Jung Joon Ho Director: Kim Dong Hwi

Kim Dong Hwi Runtime: 35 minutes

35 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Release Date: September 30, 2019

3. Doom At Your Service

Doom At Your Service is a beautiful fantasy romance where a distraught woman wishes for a shooting star to destroy the world. Doom, an immortal being decides to make her wish come true. However, the story that later enfolds takes one on a delightful healing journey as the characters of the drama learn to accept fate and live to the fullest.

Cast: Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh

Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh Director: Kwon Young Il

Kwon Young Il Runtime: 60 minutes

60 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Release Date: May 10, 2021

4. Run On

Run On is a romantic drama that takes the viewers on the journey of life. The storyline follows the love story of an athlete who has decided to change his career and a subtitle translator. Meanwhile, it also shows the romance between a workaholic CEO and a free-spirited painter.

Cast: Im Si Wan, Shin Se Kyung, Choi Soo Young, Kang Tae Oh

Im Si Wan, Shin Se Kyung, Choi Soo Young, Kang Tae Oh Director: Lee Jae Hoon

Lee Jae Hoon Runtime: 70 minutes

70 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Release Date: December 16, 2020

5. My First First Love

This coming-of-age drama will take you back to the adventure of college time as a group of friends learn to live and love. Yun Tae Oh is overwhelmed when three friends move into his house. Kang Tae Oh plays an ambitious college dropout who dreams of becoming an actor.

Cast: Ji Soo, Jung Chae Yeon, Jung Jin Young, Choi Ri, Kang Tae Oh

Ji Soo, Jung Chae Yeon, Jung Jin Young, Choi Ri, Kang Tae Oh Director: Oh Jin Seok

Oh Jin Seok Runtime: 42–56minutes

42–56minutes Seasons: 2

2 Release Date: April 18, 2019

6. Forever Young

Kang Tae Oh’s Vietnamese drama garnered him immense popularity not only in Korea but across borders in Vietnam. This drama follows an ambitious girl from Vietnam who comes to South Korea because of her love of its culture and K-pop. However, life is complicated when she falls in love with an idol trainee (Kang Tae Oh) and fate puts many obstacles in their way.

Cast: Nhã Phương, Kang Tae Oh,

Nhã Phương, Kang Tae Oh, Director: Nguyễn Khải Anh, Bùi Tiến Huy, Myung Hyun Woo

Nguyễn Khải Anh, Bùi Tiến Huy, Myung Hyun Woo Runtime: 45 minutes

45 minutes Seasons: 2

2 Release Date: December 17, 2014

7. Short

Short is a sports drama with only 4 episodes but a beautiful and impactful story of dreams and love. Kang Tae Oh plays a short-track speed skater and meets a fellow skater who once used to be the king of the sport but is in a slump now. They slowly forge a friendship and compete against each other in skating and love.

Cast: Yeo Hoe Hyun, Kang Tae Oh

Yeo Hoe Hyun, Kang Tae Oh Director: Kim Young Min

Kim Young Min Runtime: 50 minutes

50 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Release Date: February 12, 2018

8. You Are Too Much

You Are Too Much is a K-drama where an ambitious woman impersonates an old pop star and tries to make it big as a singer. But the lives of the real pop star and her get intertwined badly leading to a series of events. Meanwhile, we see Kang Tae Oh playing the blind son of the pop star who was abandoned when he was a baby.

Cast: Uhm Jung Hwa, Koo Hye Sun, Jang Hee Jin, Kang Tae Oh,

Uhm Jung Hwa, Koo Hye Sun, Jang Hee Jin, Kang Tae Oh, Director: Baek Ho Min

Baek Ho Min Runtime: 75 minutes

75 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Release Date: January 2, 2017

9. Evergreen

Evergreen is one of the initial K-dramas where Kang Tae Oh appeared in supporting roles nonetheless he managed to leave a mark on the industry. This fantasy romance follows the story of a charming man who has magic pollen that makes people fall in love and he plays Cupid to the world however, one day, those pollen make him fall in love with a police officer.

Cast: Lee Jong Hyun, Kim So Eun, Kang Tae Oh

Lee Jong Hyun, Kim So Eun, Kang Tae Oh Director: Nam Gi Hoon

Nam Gi Hoon Runtime: 60 minutes

60 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Release Date: March 5, 2018

So get back on this Kang Tae Oh drama ride and binge-watch these gems starring the rising actor of South Korea. Moreover, to the fans' respite, Kang Tae Oh has been confirmed to lead a new rom-com drama titled Potato Research Institute soon alongside Lee Sun Bin. Until then, watch these K-dramas starring the star and indulge in some Kang Tae Oh goodness.

