Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig and Zaho de Sagazan's Modern Love Performance Sparks 'Women Appreciating Women' Reactions from Fans

77th Cannes Film Festival hits its peak as Meryl Streep is honored and Greta Gerwig makes history. #MeToo resurfaces amidst the glitz, glamor, and groundbreaking moments.

By Shovan Roy
Published on May 15, 2024  |  07:57 PM IST |  574
Greta Gerwig and Zaho de Sagazan's Modern Love Performance Sparks Reactions
Gerwig's reaction during Modern Love performance (PC: X francetvcinema)
Key Highlight
  • Greta Gerwig becomes the first American woman to lead the Cannes jury
  • The #MeToo movement resurfaces as Judith Godrèche speaks out

The 77th Cannes Film Festival had a grand opening on May 14, with top celebrities from different parts of the world gathering at the scenic French Riviera. The occasion began with an epic moment as Meryl Streep received an honorary Palme d’Or. Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig became the first female American to head this festival’s jury, Meryl Streep was also in the spotlight for receiving an honorary Palme d’Or.

A touching tribute and historical moment

During the opening ceremony, French musical artist Zaho de Sagazan performed David Bowie’s ‘Modern Love’, paying homage to Greta Gerwig who catapulted to fame through her role as Frances in Frances Ha. On her part, she expressed her deep respect for cinema which she referred to as holy since she has been given the mandate of presiding over this event.

Greta Gerwig's reaction during Modern Love performance (PC: X villecannes)

#MeToo movement comes back

However, beneath all that glamor and glitz there was the #MeToo movement. In addition to this, actress/filmmaker Judith Godrèche bravely opened up about being sexually assaulted during her teenage years thereby reopening conversations surrounding gender-based violence within movie industries. This has added a poignant layer to the festival, highlighting the ongoing need for empowerment and accountability.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

However, what is currently happening in France is not only about showcasing excellence but also addressing pertinent issues regarding the representation of various people groups within movies. 

Advertisement

Greta Gerwig's reaction during Modern Love performance (PC: Youtube/Brut)

Advertisement

It is giving preference to women so that their voices can be heard more often than before. It also stands as a reminder to men that they should no longer feel comfortable always occupying male characters towards whom women hold very negative stereotypes. 

The festival continues until May 25 at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès where it’s evident how important cinema is when it comes to entertainment as well.

FAQ

Who received the honorary Palme d’Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival?
Meryl Streep was honored with the honorary Palme d’Or.
What historic milestone did Greta Gerwig achieve at the festival?
Greta Gerwig became the first American woman to lead the Cannes jury.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles