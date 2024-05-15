Greta Gerwig and Zaho de Sagazan's Modern Love Performance Sparks Reactions

The 77th Cannes Film Festival had a grand opening on May 14, with top celebrities from different parts of the world gathering at the scenic French Riviera. The occasion began with an epic moment as Meryl Streep received an honorary Palme d’Or. Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig became the first female American to head this festival’s jury, Meryl Streep was also in the spotlight for receiving an honorary Palme d’Or.

A touching tribute and historical moment

During the opening ceremony, French musical artist Zaho de Sagazan performed David Bowie’s ‘Modern Love’, paying homage to Greta Gerwig who catapulted to fame through her role as Frances in Frances Ha. On her part, she expressed her deep respect for cinema which she referred to as holy since she has been given the mandate of presiding over this event.

#MeToo movement comes back

However, beneath all that glamor and glitz there was the #MeToo movement. In addition to this, actress/filmmaker Judith Godrèche bravely opened up about being sexually assaulted during her teenage years thereby reopening conversations surrounding gender-based violence within movie industries. This has added a poignant layer to the festival, highlighting the ongoing need for empowerment and accountability. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

However, what is currently happening in France is not only about showcasing excellence but also addressing pertinent issues regarding the representation of various people groups within movies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is giving preference to women so that their voices can be heard more often than before. It also stands as a reminder to men that they should no longer feel comfortable always occupying male characters towards whom women hold very negative stereotypes.

The festival continues until May 25 at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès where it’s evident how important cinema is when it comes to entertainment as well.