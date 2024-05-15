Rakul Preet Singh says she doesn’t have industrial relations to push her name; ‘I reach out to people very shamelessly’

Rakul Preet Singh is among the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The year has been quite a significant one for her as she had a successful Tamil film release, Ayalaan followed by her big day as she got married to her long-time beau, Jackky Bhagnani in February.

Meanwhile, the actress despite being married to a producer recently admitted to not having any industrial relations to support her professionally.

Rakul Preet Singh talks about work opportunities for an outsider

In a recent interview with Zoom, Rakul Preet Singh reflected her views on having opportunities for somebody who is not from the industry. Talking extensively on the same, the actress acknowledged the fact that it will always be ‘slightly harder’ for the first generations than the others.

She remarked even if somebody is from the industry today, their parents ‘must have gone through that grill’ further asserting how she would also be able to provide the knowledge and information to her upcoming generations.

The De De Pyaar De actress also added that she doesn’t have the industry relations that are going to encourage her name if her film doesn’t work. She admitted doing that by herself as she reached out to people for work. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

She said, “I don’t have the industry relations that are going to sit and push and say acha that film has not worked, so let’s give her 2 more films kuch to ho jayega (something will work out). But that’s fine, I’ll push myself and I reach out to people very shamelessly, and I message.”

Advertisement

“I’ve to market myself; I’m a product that should be signed up for a film. So, I message directors and filmmakers whenever I have to,” she further added.

In addition to this, the actress asserted how she has worked with several people again and again because according to her, it’s her ‘work ethic’ that plays a role. Calling it a ‘win’, the actress admitted to being a workaholic who often keeps asking her team to reach out to people. Thus, the actress remarks one has to navigate the way and solution for the problem rather than cribbing about it.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet will be next seen in De De Pyaar De 2 co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

ALSO READ: Did you know Salman Khan once proposed to Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal? Her reply will leave you in shock