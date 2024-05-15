Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Hail Legally Blonde Prequel Series Elle? Report

With Elle, a prequel series that Prime Video has bought, Legally Blonde is making a splash on the small screen. This is a significant MGM title's first television adaption for the streaming service. Leading the initiative is Reese Witherspoon, who starred in the first movie franchise, along with her production companies Hello Sunshine and Candle Media.

Developed by Laura Kittrell, who is well-known for her work on High School and Insecure, Elle explores Elle Woods's high school years and her early years. The show delves into the crucial life events that molded Elle into the recognizable figure that viewers adore. Elle sheds light on Elle's life before she enrolled in Harvard Law School and takes place years before the events of the first Legally Blonde film.

Witherspoon's role in making Elle a reality emphasizes her dedication to developing the Legally Blonde universe and delving into uncharted territory for the adored character. The news made at Prime Video's first-ever upfront presentation sets the foundation for a thrilling new chapter in the Legally Blonde saga, which fans are eagerly awaiting.

Legally Blonde Series: Reese Witherspoon excitedly announces teenage Elle Woods Spinoff

With not one, but two series in development at Amazon MGM Studios under Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine label, the Legally Blonde universe is growing. In addition to the prequel series Elle, a second spinoff project directed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the dynamic team behind Gossip Girl, is in development.

Witherspoon shared her enthusiasm for the show, emphasizing that viewers would be able to explore Elle Woods' adolescent years and see her signature charm and cunning in action. She expressed her appreciation to the Hello Sunshine and Prime Video teams, as well as writer Laura Kittrell, for realizing her vision. Witherspoon is overjoyed to see the cherished character make a victorious comeback on cinema with the release of Legally Blonde.

The news of two Legally Blonde series shows the continued success of the franchise and offers an exciting new chapter for fans eager to rediscover Elle Woods' universe in fresh and engaging ways. As Witherspoon's ambition of expanding the Legally Blonde world becomes a reality, anticipation rises for what promises to be a thrilling voyage into Elle's past and future adventures.

With Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky from Hello Sunshine, and Marc Platt, the producer of the renowned Legally Blonde film franchise, leading the charge as executive producer, Elle boasts an exceptionally talented creative team. Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios collaborated on the series.

The head of Amazon MGM Studios' television division, Vernon Sanders, shared his delight about bringing Elle Woods' origin tale to Prime Video viewers throughout the globe. He praised Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine's vision for the series, Laura Kittrell's unique voice, and the character's lasting legacy as well as the overwhelming attractiveness of her path.

With such a wonderful cast and a cherished lead character, Elle is sure to enthrall viewers with its examination of the early years of one of Hollywood's most recognizable and adored characters. The chance to learn more about Elle Woods' life and see how a legendary persona is shaped is exciting as the series takes shape.

Legally Blonde Origin Story: Amazon MGM Studios partners with Reese Witherspoon for Prime Video Series

It makes complete sense that Reese Witherspoon would work on Legally Blonde for television, especially given her close ties to the brand. Witherspoon's partnership with Amazon to capitalize on this renowned intellectual property is indicative of the studio's calculated strategy to make the most of the extensive MGM catalog that was acquired.

Based on Amanda Brown's novel, the first Legally Blonde movie debuted in 2001 and swiftly gained popularity, propelling Witherspoon to the pinnacle of the entertainment industry. Due to its popularity, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, a sequel, was released in 2003. In 2009, Legally Blondes, a direct-to-video spinoff, was released. And the much-awaited Legally Blonde 3, co-written by Dan Goor and Mindy Kaling, has been in the works for a while.

Given Hello Sunshine's history of creating critically acclaimed shows for Prime Video, such as the highly regarded limited series Daisy Jones & the Six, the collaboration between Witherspoon's firm and Amazon MGM Studios seems quite promising. Top agencies and legal counsel serve both sides, underscoring their dedication to providing audiences across the globe with high-caliber material. Fans can expect an exciting trip into the early years of one of the most beloved characters in cinema as Elle takes shape.

