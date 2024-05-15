Sakamoto Days Chapter 166: Gaku Vs Takamura; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With Sakamoto and Nagumo cornered, Gaku suddenly made his appearance in the last chapter in hopes of turning the tides against Takamura’s incredible strength. As the possibility of more allies in the shadows arises, Sakamoto Days Chapter 166 is sure to be an action-packed addition to the storyline. Don’t miss the upcoming chapter; keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 166: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 166 is set to be released in Japan on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 12 am JST. For readers around the globe, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, May 19, although the specific time may differ based on individual time zones.

For those eager to delve into the action-packed pages of Sakamoto Days Chapter 166, there are several official platforms available for reading. Readers can access the latest chapters on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot of Sakamoto Days Chapter 166

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 166, the museum will likely continue to serve as the backdrop for the battles taking place. We can expect to see a gripping showdown between Gaku and Takamura take center stage. Gaku's return to the battlefield implies his apparent full recovery from his previous injuries.

With his skills, Gaku's presence could potentially tip the scales in favor of Sakamoto and his allies in Sakamoto Days Chapter 166. Moreover, the possibility of Uzuki's remaining group members joining the battle also remains. With their combined strength, they could present a formidable force capable of overwhelming Takamura.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 165 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 165 is titled Accessibility and continues with the confrontation between Sakamoto and Takamura, with Nagumo and Uzuki sidelined due to their injuries. The chapter starts with Sakamoto utilizing a nearby Third Exhibition Hall sign as an improvised weapon to engage Takamura in combat.

As the battle ensues, Takamura demonstrates his agility by swiftly evading Sakamoto's wide slashes. However, his attempt to counter with a stab only results in further destruction of the building's infrastructure as he inadvertently destroys another support pillar. Sakamoto keenly observes Takamura's movements, discerning a pattern in his attacks.

Sakamoto realizes he would not be able to face Takamura directly; he sees the need to neutralize Takamura's katana. Employing some creative tactics, he uses his foot to prevent Takamura from unsheathing his blade once more. However, in Sakamoto Days Chapter 165, Takamura effortlessly dislodges the sheath and delivers a swift strike at Sakamoto, narrowly missing him but slicing through several vending machines in the process.

Armed with an exhibit dagger and a pair of queue barrier posts, Sakamoto launches a barrage of attacks aimed at Takamura's sword, forcing him into a defensive stance. In a desperate bid to gain the upper hand, Sakamoto kicks Takamura through the ceiling into a nearby cafe, only for Takamura to effortlessly cut through the intervening floor and return to the battle. With Sakamoto's back against the wall, he resorts to using a gun to defend himself. Instead of dodging, Takamura uses the bullets fired at him to sharpen his blade.

Just as Takamura gains the upper hand, Nagumo intervenes, deploying a fire extinguisher to obscure Takamura's vision and create a distraction. Nagumo advises Sakamoto to suppress his hostility, recognizing that Takamura is highly attuned to such cues. However, their respite is short-lived as Takamura detects a surge of hostility elsewhere and redirects his attention.

In a dramatic turn of events, Gaku reenters the fray, mirroring a previous scene as he launches an overhead attack against Takamura. Sakamoto Days Chapter 165 concludes with Gaku's strike being met by Takamura's sheathed katana and Gaku telling Takamura he came to kill him.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the battle to survive against Takamura in the Sakamoto Days manga.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.