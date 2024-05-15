Standing tall can sometimes feel like a challenge in the world of formal wear. But fret not, fellow long-limbed ladies. It’s time to take cues from Bollywood's beloved fashion icon, Athiya Shetty, who knows exactly how tall girls can rock formal attire and leave a lasting impression. These ravishing outfits with their charming modern designs, definitely deserve some applause.

Well, without any further ado, let’s delve into Athiya's sartorial secrets which are bound to empower you to embrace your height and effortlessly conquer the formal wear game. Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

6 Athiya Shetty-approved tips on how to rock formal ensembles:

Embrace the allure of vibrant colors:

When you have a tall silhouette, you have a great opportunity to embrace and experiment with vibrant colors. They can help you create eye-catching and head-turning fashion statements, and it looks like the Mubarakan actress’ trendy looks are proof of the same.

She recently wore a stylish electric blue pantsuit that accentuated her curves to perfection. We adore the beyond-stylish look that she served.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Remember to add some fiery turns:

Shetty loves to rock bold and voguish ensembles with unexpectedly fiery twists. This was proved by her incomparably stylish head-to-toe black formal fit.

Advertisement

This look featured a stylish black blazer paired with matching pants. She also added a super hot twist with a tied-up black crop top with a plunging neckline. Such fiery twists really suit the wonderfully long silhouette of tall women. You can also add shimmery picks to elevate the feel of the ensemble.

Don’t be scared to experiment with prints:

A lot of people think that prints don’t exactly work for tall frames but frankly, it’s the opposite. Small, modern, and intricate prints make tall people look sincerely divine.

This was recently proven by the Hero actress, in a multicolored and printed pantsuit that spelled all things charming. This classy outfit featured abstract-printed flared pants with a matching embellished bralette. She also added a long blazer to complete the look, and we’re thoroughly impressed. She also added minimalistic accessories to elevate the whole look.

Cropped blazers are a big yes:

Many tall women hesitate to try out different tops, shirts, and blazers due to fear of how they will appear, but Athiya is here to assure you that they can actually look stunning on tall women as well.

In reality, they can make a striking contrast with longer bottoms, resulting in fabulous looks. The fashion icon demonstrated this by wearing a dark blue formal outfit with a cropped blazer featuring a collared and buttoned design. She matched it with long, ankle-length pants. We absolutely loved her stylish ensemble. Feel free to add statement accessories to elevate the whole look.

Feel free to try out fresh styles:

It’s very easy for tall divas to repeat tried and tested styles and outfits out of the fear of looking weird. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress is here to tell you that a breath of fresh air is not only fabulous but also necessary.

The actress wore an amazing black drop jacket set that was just great. This ensemble featured a short jacket with celestial and intricate workmanship with the play of dories, paired with the straight and twisted tube. We loved the fashionista’s look!

All-denim fits can also be formal:

Denim-on-denim ensembles are often underestimated for their formal potential, especially on taller individuals. However, this misconception should be dispelled immediately.

Advertisement

Recently, the Nawabzaade actress rocked a fabulous denim blazer with a collared neckline, layered over a simple white T-shirt. She effortlessly paired this oversized blazer with wide-legged denim jeans and heels. Her chic and sassy style has us completely captivated, and we're definitely learning a thing or two from her fashion choices.

So, it’s time to get creative, dust off those formal pieces, and don't be afraid to inject a touch of Athiya's modern flair. After all, fashion is all about expressing yourself, and who knows, you might just be the next trendsetter.

What would your Athiya Shetty-inspired formal outfit look like? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora wears mini black dress looking all things sassy but her on point makeup and accessories steal the show