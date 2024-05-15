Mira Rajput has also jumped on the bow trend with her black gown, and we're impressed

Mira Kapoor, the wife of famous actor Shahid Kapoor, may not be seen on the big screen, but she has definitely made a name for herself in the fashion industry. Despite not coming from a film background, she has become known as a celebrity spouse and has garnered praise for her fashion sense, showcasing her own distinctive style over time.

Mira graces all high-profile events, where her fashion choices never fail to turn heads and 14th may 2024 was no exception as she attended an event and her outfit did not disappoint. Let’s break down her latest look for you.

Mira Kapoor’s stunning look in black gown

Mira elegantly floated down the crimson carpet in a stunning black dress by the renowned Italian luxury brand Valentino. The dress had thin straps and a body-hugging fit that beautifully showcased her figure, along with a lovely sweetheart neckline that highlighted her collarbones and shoulders.

Mira's gown had a stunning silver bow detail at the front, which became the focal point. This delicate yet eye-catching embellishment added a touch of sparkle to her elegant all-black gown. Mira's impeccable sense of style truly shone at the event, solidifying her position as a rising trendsetter in the fashion industry.

Mira’s accessories and glam

Opting for less is more approach, Mira skipped elaborate accessories, instead adorned her finger with sleek diamond rings that added a touch of sparkle to her ensemble. Completing her look was a chic mini black Valentino bag. For her make-up, the diva opted for a bronzed look that perfectly complemented her attire.

Her bronzed cheeks added a warmth to her complexion, and the earthy eyeshadow highlighted her eyes with a soft charm. The contouring on her face emphasized her natural beauty, giving her a polished appearance. By using mascara to define her lashes and a nude lipstick to complete the look, she achieved a balanced and elegant ensemble.

Keeping her hairstyle simple yet elegant, Mira left her hair open in soft waves, adding a touch of romanticism to her look. The cascading waves framed her face beautifully, enhancing her natural beauty and adding a touch of whimsy to her overall appearance.

Mira’s impact in the fashion industry is growing and doesn’t appear to be slowing down. She is establishing herself as a true fashion icon with her inbuilt sense of style and innate grace and also proving that you don’t always need a silver screen to make an impact. We are sure that generations to come will be inspired by Mira Rajput Kapoor’s elegance, since she is a living example of how true beauty comes from within.

