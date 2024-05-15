Han Ye Seul shares photos from honeymoon with husband on social media; see PICS

Han Ye Seul is a talented South Korean actress known for her roles in hits like Big Issue, Tazza, Madame Antoine: The Love Therapist, 20th Century Boy and Girl and more. While the actress has been on a hiatus since 2019, she delivered the happy news of her marriage registration with her long-term boyfriend on May 7. The couple is off for a vacation to celebrate their honeymoon.

Han Ye Sul and husband enjoy honeymoon a week after marriage registration

On May 7, Han Ye Sul announced that she and her boyfriend had registered their marriage. Along with the announcement, the actress also shared a picture of the two together and informed that the couple chose not to have a ceremony and a party. On May 15, Han Ye Seul took to Instagram and shared pictures with her luggage, on her way to her honeymoon. She also shared clicks from her vacation on her stories. The caption of her latest post reads, 'On my way to honeymoon'.

Han Ye Seul and her boyfriend revealed their relationship in 2021. Her husband, Ryu Sung Jae, is 10 years her junior and they got married after they registered their marriage. He is a theatrical actor.

More about Han Ye Seul

Han Ye Seul made her debut as a model in 2001 after winning a beauty pageant. Her first acting gig was in 2003 with the drama Nonstop Season 4. Her first film was Miss Gold Digger which was released in 2007. Some of her popular works include Madam Antoine, 20th Century Boy and Girl, Birth of a Beauty and more.

The actress is currently not working on any projects. Her last drama appearance was in 2019 with Big Issue. The 2006 romantic comedy Couple or Trouble shot her to fame.

