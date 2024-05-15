Robert Irwin Does Perfect Travis Kelce Impression That Irked Taylor Swift at Patrick Mahomes Gala

Robert Irwin did something that will definitely remind you all of Travis Kelce. Yes! The Australian TV personality did a perfect impersonation of the American football player, which once irked Taylor Swift at the Patrick Mahomes’ Gala. Swifties remember it for sure. Here is what happened.

Robert Irwin's perfect Travis Kelce Impression

Robert Irwin's perfect impersonation reminded everyone of Travis Kelce. It all happened when Robert and his family—his sister Bindi and mother Terri—were in a conversation during Entertainment Tonight's Spilling the E-Tea. The hypothetical question was asked by the family, “Who is Terri's favorite child: Bindi or Robert?”

Terri hilariously said, “Bindi, there's no easy way to tell you this, but Robert is my favorite... son.” While going ahead to the next question, Bindi said, “We are here in Viva Las Vegas,” and suddenly Robert interrupted her in between with an impersonation of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. “Viva! As Travis Kelce would say,” Robert continued,” while a video of Kelce screaming the Elvis Presley song during his Super Bowl post-win speech.

Robert once again impersonates Travis, the highest-paid tight end, saying, "Viva," exactly how he had screamed after the Super Bowl LVIII victory, and Terry agrees, "Yeah, that's more like Travis."

Meanwhile, this was not the only time Kelce tried to show off his singing skills. The 34-year-old also tried to sing the song in front of his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift during the Patrick Mahomes Charity Gala. The three-time Super Bowl champion went on stage with a mic in hand and yelled, “Viva Las Vegas,” and the Fortnight singer was seemingly cringed by the behavior. The billionaire star appeared to be saying, “That again, I can’t do it.”

Taylor Swift sang So High School for the first time in Travis Kelce's attendance

Travis Kelce was in Paris to cheer for his global star girlfriend Taylor Swift while she kicked off the second leg of the record-breaking Eras Tour. The singer sang So High School, a song dedicated to her NFL boyfriend from her newly released album, The Tortured Ports Department. She also renamed the lyrics of her song, Karma, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

Kelce was seen enjoying and dancing to each and every song Taylor performed. He was also captured dancing on “You Belong with Me,” while Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were also in attendance.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Icks As Travis Kelce Shouts 'Viva Las Vegas' Again At Patrick Mahomes Gala: Lip Reader Reveal