BTS’ hip hop track Not Today peaks at no 1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart 7 years after release

BTS is the K-pop boy band that created an indisputable name for themselves in the world of music. They are regarded as one of the pivotal forces of popularity at work in the Hallyu Wave.

Currently, all seven members of BTS are enlisted in the military. The oldest member Jin is supposed to return home this June after successfully completing his military service. Even though BTS members are enlisted at the moment, their presence is still profound. The group's 2017 hip-hop track Not Today has once again peaked at no. 1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

Not Today by BTS reaches number 1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart

On May 14, 2024, Not Today by BTS swept off the number 1 spot on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. The song even after so many years has managed to maintain its popularity and relevance.

It is interesting to note that Not Today was originally released as the second title track of the album You Never Walk Alone on February 20, 2017. The release was accompanied by a mighty choreography-led music video in an underground grunge space intensifying its effect.

Meanwhile, Not Today is a hip-hop track with a moombahton base with intense synth beats. The song is laced with heavy base instrumentals to increase the impact of the fighting-reminiscent lyrics of Not Today.

Not Today is a power-injecting track that sings of instilling fighting power in its listeners and breaking away from the established stringent rules of society. The song echoes the message of not giving up, not today (not ever), and continuing to overcome the obstacles of life and emerging triumphant at the end.

Watch and reminisce the power-injecting lyrics and music of Not Today by BTS here:

More about BTS

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan is one of the most influential K-pop boy bands to ever exist. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are the seven members of BTS who have also created successful solo careers since their debut as a group.

Recently, BTS launched its pop-up MONOCHROME activity around the major cities of the world including Seoul, LA, Jakarta, and more.

