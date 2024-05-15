Gilbert Arenas Trolls Rudy Gobert After Nikola Jokic's Masterclass in Game 5, Sending NBA Fans Into a Frenzy

Nikola Jokic was a man on a mission in game 5 as he took upon himself to destroy the Minnesota Timberwolves’s defense and Rudy Gobert in particular who is the Defensive Player of the Year.

The Serbian superstar dropped 40 points as he led his team to a win and a 3-2 lead in the series after losing the first two games. As the game ended, Gilbert Arenas took to X (formerly Twitter) to troll Rudy Gobert for his performance in the game.

What Did Gilbert Arenas Post?

Nuggets: “We need somebody to cook Gobert”

Jokic: “All you had to say” with a meme template.

How did fans react?

Can Jokic Help Nuggets Qualify for Back-to-Back Conference Finals?

The Nuggets were initially considered the frontrunners in the series since they were the defending champions. However, their two consecutive home losses at the beginning of the series pushed them to the sidelines, allowing the Timberwolves to envision their final appearance.

Nevertheless, the Joker has elevated his performance to new heights in the past three games, completely shifting the momentum in favor of the Nuggets. Now, they are just one victory away from securing back-to-back conference finals. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Jokic Took it Personally, Draymond Green

Draymond Green was present on the TNT, and he had his say on the matchup between Gobert and Jokic. Green said, “What Joker showed tonight is that he doesn’t fear Rudy Gobert. Yes, it was personal, and he embarrassed the hell out of Rudy Gobert.”

Green further added, “Rudy Gobert and those guys came out and played great defensively in those two games at Denver. Denver came back home and wanted to show that that wasn’t real. ‘We are who we are.”

ALSO READ: Did Draymond Green REALLY Choke Steve Kerr During Their Altercation in Warriors Practice? Exploring Viral Claim