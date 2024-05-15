Yoo Ah In's psychiatrist testifies about prescribing him medication for severe depression amid drug abuse scandal

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Actor Yoo Ah In appeared for his 5th court hearing on May 14. The actor is currently being investigated for illegal narcotic consumption. He has also been accused of encouraging an acquaintance to use drugs and tampering with evidence. The actor is well known for his roles in hits like Burning, Six Flying Dragons, Hellbound and more.

Yoo Ah In's psychiatrist testifies that actor was diagnosed with severe depression

On May 14, Yoo Ah In's fifth court hearing took place at the Seoul Central District Court's 25th Criminal Division. During the proceeding, his psychiatrist testified that the actor had visited for consultation 46 times from June 29, 2021, to 2024.

The doctor said that Yoo Ah In had trouble sleeping, was diagnosed with chronic depression, and experienced heart palpitations, anxiety, and lack of concentration. He also revealed that the actor expressed his feelings about leaving film sets and thoughts on death.

More details of Yoo Ah In's case

The actor is under investigation for illegal consumption of narcotics. Recreational use of drugs is illegal in South Korea and is also heavily stigmatized. There were 5 charges against Yoo Ah In, including illicit habitual propofol, midazolam, ketamine, and remimazolam. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

He has been charged with consuming 9.6 liters of propofol. According to reports released on November 2, he consumed 9.6 liters of medical-grade propofol on 181 occasions at 14 different hospitals in the span of 2 years. The reports also stated that he used a different person's name to acquire 567 milligrams of midazolam, 10.7 milliliters of ketamine, 200 milligrams of remimazolam, and 1,150 sleeping pills in 44 separate transactions.

The Burning actor has also been accused of pressurizing a YouTuber into consuming marijuana as the person caught him smoking with his friends in Los Angeles. Yoo Ah In has been reported to force the person to smoke marijuana and teach him how to do it. He has denied these accusations.

Yoo Ah In made his debut with a TV commercial back in 2003. In a career spanning about 20 years, the actor has impressed us time and time again with his amazing acting skills. He has been a part of critically acclaimed projects like the film Burning, Six Flying Dragons, Hellbound, and his latest, Goodbye Earth.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Best 9 Kang Tae Oh dramas to watch if you miss him on screen