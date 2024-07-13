The brand reputation ranking for boy groups in July 2024 has been released and BTS ends up at the top. It is one of the most prestigious rankings in South Korea that reveals which celebrities have been at the top of their game. Moreover, the data collected for the list is derived from pure numbers and statistics of various activities by artists.

BTS takes the first spot in boy group brand reputation ranking July 2024

On July 13, 2024, a South Korean media outlet, Single List, reported the list of boy group brand reputation rankings for July 2024 and BTS took up the top spot with a total of 5,555,349 marking a significant jump of 35.67 percent.

The group ranked second in the month of June and the rank has increased since then despite being on hiatus. Except for Jin, all the other band members are currently enlisted in the South Korean military.

The second spot is taken by SEVENTEEN, who scored a total of 4,560,496 points. The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. Moreover, the group also performed at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 and became the first K-pop group to do so in history. They will be headlining the Lollapalooza Festival, scheduled to take place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.

Legendary K-pop group SHINee takes the third spot with a total of 3,206,677 and saw a massive jump of 144.52 percent. The fourth spot is grabbed by THE BOYZ, with a total of 2,437,994 points. And ENHYPEN rounds up the list in fifth place with a total of 2,276,888 points for making their comeback with a full studio album, ROMANCE: UNTOLD.

Top 30 of boy group brand reputation rankings for July 2024

BTS SEVENTEEN SHINee THE BOYZ ENHYPEN TWS Super Junior RIIZE ATEEZ ZEROBASEONE Stray Kids EXO ASTRO TXT NCT WINNER MONSTA X TVXQ 2PM INFINITE BOYNEXTDOOR TREASURE BTOB FTISLAND VIXX Shinhwa Block B Wanna One SF9 ONF

