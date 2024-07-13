Min Hyo Rin, a South Korean actress married to BIGBANG’s Taeyang has been recently under the spotlight following an Instagram photo upload. Rumors have emerged that the couple is expecting a second child which has sparked discussions among fans. However, the actor’s agency has issued a statement denying speculations once and for all.

Min Hyo Rin's agency denies pregnancy rumors

On July 13, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported that Min Hyo Rin’s agency, PLUM A&C, officially denied all rumors surrounding the actress expecting a second child.

The actor uploaded a mirror selfie the previous day, where she was seen wearing a white t-shirt and a pink skirt with red floral work. However, netizens started to speculate if the celebrity was pregnant because of a small bump that appeared, leading them to assume that she was officially making an announcement.

However, the agency immediately shut down the rumors and said that it was not a bump but it looked that way due to the folds of the outfit. They confirmed that she is not pregnant, and the couple is not expecting baby number two.



More about Min Hyo Rin and her relationship with Taeyang

Min Hyo Rin started her career as a model and took part in various brand projects. In 2007 she released her first RinZ and subsequently the single titled Touch Me in 2008. However, she made her acting debut in 2009 with the show Triple alongside Lee Jung Jae and Song Joong Ki. She appeared in various projects later in her career such as the movie Sunny, The Grand Heist, Twenty, Uhm Bok Dong, and more.

Taeyand and Min Hyo Rin started to be romantically involved in 2013 and although they faced a few setbacks, the couple ultimately endured through it. The artists’ respective agencies confirmed that the couple was engaged in 2017. In February 2018, they tied the knot in a private ceremony. In 2021, the couple were expecting their first child and welcomed their healthy son in November.

