BTS reigns over 2024 first-half Global K-pop Chart with 35 songs; SEVENTEEN’s 17 Is Right Here sweeps best album

The Circle Chart, previously known as the GaatMusic Chart, tabulates domestic music and album popularity and sales in South Korea. On July 12, 2024, the Circle Chart revealed the 2024 Global K-pop Chart. BTS reigned over the chart with 35 songs, including group and solo tracks.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s latest album, 17 Is Right Here, was revealed as the most-selling album for the first half of 2024.

BTS dominated the 2024 first-half Global K-pop Chart revealed by the Circle Chart with 35 songs

On July 12, 2024, the Circle Chart revealed that BTS had reigned over the 2024 first-half Global K-pop Chart by charting 35 songs on it. The songs include group releases such as BTS and solo releases by the members.

BTS’ Dynamite at number 29, Butter at 68, Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey) at 88, FAKE LOVE at 90, Spring Day at 110, Permission Dance at 125, Run BTS at 145, Life Goes at 170, Take Two at 183 among others on the 2024 first-half Global K-pop Chart.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has 13 solo songs charting on the chart, among which Standing Next to You topped at number 2, Seven (feat. Latto) - Explicit Ver. at number 4. His non-album single Still With You also secured a spot on the chart, as did his latest FESTA special single, Never Let Go.

V’s latest comeback single, FRI(END)S, charted at number 25 along with other tracks from his debut album Layover, namely Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, and Rainy Days.

Advertisement

Jimin’s Like Crazy was at number 8, along with Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Closer Than This, which also ranked on the chart.

RM’s LOST!, Come back to me from his latest album, Right Place, Wrong Person, sacred spots on the chart. While the title track of his debut album Indigo, Wild Flower (with youjeen) also ranked.

J-Hope’s NEURON (Feat. Gaeko, Yoon Mirae) ranked 113 on the chart. Jin’s The Astronaut emerged at number 99.

Moreover, SUGA’s Haegeum emerged at number 123, while his collaboration track That That with PSY also ranked on the chart.

SEVENTEEN topped album chart; TWS earned double crown

Additionally, the Circle Chart also revealed that SEVENTEEN’s recent anthology album, 17 Is Right Here, emerged as the highest-selling album, with 3,080,490 copies sold in the first half of 2024.

Meanwhile, the rookie boy group TWS’ debut single plot twist topped the streaming chart and the digital chart on the Circle Chart, earning a double crown.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ V is ‘remedy for soul’ while looking dreamy in fan-shared glimpses of TYPE 1 photobook