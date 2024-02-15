Cafe Midnight star Shin Ju Hwan announces marriage plans with non-celebrity girlfriend in March

Actor Shin Ju Hwan is set to tie the knot in March, expressing his heartfelt affection for his non-celebrity bride-to-be. Amidst the flurry of congratulatory messages, Shin Ju Hwan shared his gratitude and reflected on his relationship, emphasizing mutual understanding and companionship.

Shin Ju Hwan to get married to non-celebrity girlfriend

Actor Shin Ju Hwan recently announced his upcoming marriage in March, expressing deep affection for his bride-to-be. In an interview with K-media on the 14th, Shin Ju Hwan shared, "We get along well, and she is someone who understands me well. I have known my girlfriend for a long time, and we even got married."

The bride-to-be, a non-celebrity from the same industry, garnered attention with the news of their impending union. Shin Ju Hwan emphasized the understanding they share, stating, "She works in the same industry and understands my job as an actor a lot. Aside from that, we get along well in many ways."

While planning to continue focusing on his acting career post-marriage, Shin Ju Hwan expressed a desire for personal growth, stating, "I want to become more mature and relaxed. I want to do my best in my role, and I think that's the best I can do. I think I need to live a better life in the future." His sense of responsibility and commitment to both his personal and professional life reflect the actor's positive outlook on the future.

Get to know Shin Ju Hwan

Shin Ju Hwan, born on July 28, 1986, in South Korea, is a versatile actor known for his contributions to both movies and television. He has made a mark in the entertainment industry with his diverse roles and talent.

In the film realm, Shin Ju Hwan showcased his acting prowess in Cafe Midnight: Missing Heoni (2022) as a cafe owner and 0.0MHz (2019), where he portrayed Han Seok. His performance as Detective Shin in Hit and Run Squad (2019) added to his cinematic repertoire, while Fashion King (2014) featured him as Chang Joo.

In the television drama arena, Shin Ju Hwan has been part of notable projects such as Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and its sequel, Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun (2023), as well as Bad and Crazy (2021-2022) and Circle: Two Worlds Connected (2017). With a significant presence in the industry, Shin Ju Hwan continues to captivate audiences with his engaging performances and versatile acting skills.

