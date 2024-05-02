Imagine a place where what’s real and what's not, gets all mixed up, where talking to someone online can feel just like talking to them in real life. Welcome to Catfish season 9, where each episode unravels new tales of unexpected relationships, leading to unexpected twists and turns of digital romance.

With 15 exciting new episodes coming up, get ready for a thrilling dive into themes like loneliness, desire, and the impact of online relationships. If you’re wondering how to watch the new season, then Pinkvilla is here to help. In this article, we’ll explore how you can catch all the episodes of this reality show from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch the new Catfish season if you’re in the US?

The latest season of Catfish premiered on MTV on Tuesday, April 30th, with new episodes airing every Tuesday thereafter. Catfish Season 9 premieres on MTV in the US every Tuesday at 8 pm ET/PT with another episode following at 10 pm.

If you don't have regular cable TV, don't worry! You still have lots of ways to watch Catfish live. You've plenty of streaming choices, services like Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream offer live TV streaming. These platforms will let you watch the show as it airs. Plus, if you prefer to watch later, Paramount Plus lets you watch the show whenever you want with on-demand streaming.

Catch Catfish Season 9 across the globe

Catfish Season 9 is airing around the world. Canadian viewers can tune in to Paramount Plus every Wednesday, starting May 1, to catch the latest episodes. Meanwhile, Australian fans can mark their calendars, for Tuesdays, beginning May 7th to catch the show.

However, for the viewers in the UK, the wait continues for you guys as right now there’s no news on when or if Catfish season will be available there or not. But don’t worry! If you’re up for binge-watching past seasons of Catfish, Sky’s Now TV has you covered. With their Entertainment Pass, which costs £8.99 a month you can watch all eight seasons of the show.

And guess what? You can try Now TV for free for 7 days. So, you can enjoy great content without spending a penny. Also, if you prefer, you can buy each season on Apple iTunes for £17.99 each, but Now TV is a much better deal.

Using VPN for International viewers

If you stay overseas and can’t get to your streaming sites, don’t stress. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help. This handy software changes your IP address, getting around those pesky geo-blocks so you can access your favorite streaming services. It lets you bypass location restrictions so you can watch Catfish Season 9 from anywhere.

Trustworthy VPNs like Nord VPN and ExpressVPN provide safe and steady connections. Just connect to a server in your home country, and you can watch Catfish like you’re right back home, no problem. So, whether you’re on vacation or traveling for work, you can watch your favorite reality show.

Catfish’s remote filming and adaptation

In Season 9 of Catfish, things are a bit different. Instead of filming in person, they’re doing it remotely. But don’t worry our hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford tackle their investigating roles from afar. They’re investigating online relationships just like they always have, but just from a distance.

However, whether you’re a longtime viewer of Catfish or not, season 9 promises to keep you hooked. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for another thrilling season.

