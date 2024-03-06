Cheese in the Trap's Seo Kang Joon to play NIS agent in disguise in upcoming comedy Undercover High School

Seo Kang Joon is a popular South Korean actor known for his roles in dramas like Cheese in the Trap, When the Weather is Fine, and more. The actor has appeared in various popular K-dramas and films. He will be headlining the upcoming comedy Undercover High School in which he will be taking on the role of an NIS agent who joins school in disguise. Here are the details.

Seo Kang Joon cast in Undercover High School

According to recent reports, Cheese in the Trap actor Seo Kang Joon will be taking on the main role in the upcoming MBC drama Undercover High School. The comedy series tells the story of an NIS agent who joins the school disguised as a student. The drama is in its early stages of production and is written by Lim Young Bin. She has also worked on Bad Prosecutor and Sketch.

Seo Kang Joon's agency Man Of Creation commented on the reports and said that the actor has received an offer to star in Undercover High School and is reviewing the offer positively. This would be Seo Kang Joon's first project since his military discharge.

More about Seo Kang Joon

Seo Kang Joon made his debut in 2013 with the drama After School: Lucky or Not and subsequently also appeared in The Suspicious Housekeeper the same year. His first appearance on the big screen was with the 2014 film My Love, My Bride in which he took the supporting role.

The actor is a member of the actor group 5urprise which also includes Lee Tae Hwan, Yoo Il, Gong Myung, and Kang Tae Oh.

He has acted in popular K-dramas like When the Weather is Fine, WATCHER, Are You Human Too?, Cheese in the Trap, Entourage, and more. His last drama before his military service was Grid in which he took the main role.

