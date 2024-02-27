Best 9 Park Min Young shows: Healer, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, and more

Park Min Young's shows spread over a diverse trajectory of genres and themes in which she has given noteworthy performances. Park Min Young debuted in 2006 with the hit sitcom High Kick! She acted her way through till her breakthrough role in the period drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal in 2010, playing the protagonist Kim Yun Hee, a girl in the Joseon era who disguises herself as her brother to earn and help her family get through. She soon landed her second successful role in City Hunter opposite Lee Min Ho, where she played Kim Na Na, a strong-willed and independent bodyguard. Her success since, knew no bounds as she became one of the most sought-after Korean actresses ever.

Park Min Young is a revered Korean drama actress, she is known for giving memorable performances throughout her career. Her latest role was in the tvN drama Marry My Husband which ended on February 20, she portrayed Kang Ji Won who extracts her revenge in this time travel drama. Here are our top 9 Park Min Young K-dramas which you can’t miss out on.

Best 9 Park Min Young shows you can’t miss out on

9. Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Sungkyunkwan Scandal was the show that shot Park Min Young to fame. The drama is set in the Joseon era when women were not allowed to work or be educated. Park Min Young played the role of Kim Yoon Hee who disguises as her brother and does a string of odd jobs to help her family out. When she is offered a chance to sit in place of someone in an entrance exam for Sungkyungkwan, the most prestigious institution of the era. She is caught by upright Lee Sun Joon, played by Park Yoo Chun. He later sees her talents and encourages her to enroll for real. She is faced with a lot of difficulties and her constant battle to keep her secret safe is interesting.

Advertisement

Directed by: Kim Won Seok, Hwang In Hyuk

Kim Won Seok, Hwang In Hyuk Cast: Park Yoo Chun, Park Min Young, Song Joong Ki, Yoo Ah In

Park Yoo Chun, Park Min Young, Song Joong Ki, Yoo Ah In Episodes: 20

20 Release date: August 30, 2010

8. Queen For Seven Days

Park Min Young dramas assure entertainment no matter what the plot is. Her performance in Queen For Seven Days is commendable as she takes audiences single-handedly for a twister of emotions. Park Min Young played the role of Queen Shin Chae Kyung who was removed from her throne just after seven days, the K-drama follows her struggles as she is treated miserably due to a scandal. Based on a true story of the Joseon era, Park Min Young shines as she portrays the queen, with her ice-cold exterior, torn between her love for her prince and country.

Directed by: Lee Jung Sub, Song Ji Won

Lee Jung Sub, Song Ji Won Cast: Park Min Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Dong Gun

Park Min Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Dong Gun Episodes: 20

20 Release date: May 31, 2017

7. Love In Contract

Park Min Young shows promise of diversity and it could not get better than this, Love In Contract is about the unusual job of single life helper, where one acts like the spouse of single men when they have to attend social gatherings, etc. Park Min Young plays Choi Sang Eun, a charming, beautiful lady who has the best career of 13 years as a single life helper. She is much more than what meets the eye and has traumas that she so perfectly hides underneath her beauty. But what will happen when her clients are no longer only contractual partners?

Directed by: Nam Seong Woo

Nam Seong Woo Cast: Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Jae Young

Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Jae Young Episodes: 16

16 Release date: September 21, 2022

Advertisement

6. When The Weather is Fine

When The Weather is Fine starring Park Min Young and Seo Kang Joon is a romantic Korean drama. Mok Hae Won, played by Park Min Young, after being done with her city life, quits her job as a cellist and returns to her village where meets her former classmate, Im Eun Seob whom she has had a crush on for a long time. Mok Hae Won is a person who is hurt and sheltered as she slowly finds herself, she also warms up to Im Eun Seob and they heal together. The amazing chemistry between the leads is a must-watch.

Directed by: Han Ji Seung

Han Ji Seung Cast: Park Min Young, Seo Kang Joon

Park Min Young, Seo Kang Joon Episodes: 16

16 Release date: February 24, 2020

5. Forecasting Love and Weather

Forecasting Love and Weather depicts an age-difference love story between a 27-year-old forecaster, Lee Shi Woo (Song Kang), and a 35-year-old general forecaster, Jin Ha Kyung played by Park Min Young. Love is as unpredictable as the weather the leads forecast in this sweet, romantic heartfelt drama. Park Min Young plays a rigid boss, with her sarcastic comments and workaholic personality but she hides her charming self which is later seen.

Directed by: Cha Young Hoon

Cha Young Hoon Cast: Park Min Young, Song Kang, Yoon Park, Yura

Park Min Young, Song Kang, Yoon Park, Yura Episodes: 16

16 Release date: February 12, 2022

4. Healer

Park Min Young and Ji Chang Wook are ingredients for the best K-drama. Park Min Young plays a truly driven reporter who does not leave any stone unturned and is set on uncovering deep conspiracies. But come as it may she is thrown into dangerous situations when Ji Chang Wook’s character the Healer protects her. Filled with great action sequences, suspense, and romance, the series was a big hit and still very iconic. With her new look, the actress also amazingly portrays the hard-hitting, independent, unerring, and witty reporter with a hidden past.

Advertisement

Directed by: Lee Jung Sub

Lee Jung Sub Cast: Park Min Young, Ji Chang Wook, Yoo Ji Tae

Park Min Young, Ji Chang Wook, Yoo Ji Tae Episodes: 20

20 Release date: December 8, 2014

3. Her Private Life

Park Min Young plays an art curator, Sung Deok Mi who is secretly a die-hard fan of an idol and has a secret fan page in this rom-com Her Private Life. Her life takes a turn when a rumor of Sung Deok Mi and Cha Shi An, the idol. She for damage control gets into a fake relationship with her new boss Ryan, who is very good-looking. The fake relationship soon turns into a real one but will the love come easily to these two? Park Min Young’s apt portrayal of obsessed K-pop fans garnered her a lot of appreciation and popularity.

Directed by: Hong Jong Chan

Hong Jong Chan Cast: Park Min Young, Kim Jae Wook, Jung Jae Won, Ahn Bo Hyun

Park Min Young, Kim Jae Wook, Jung Jae Won, Ahn Bo Hyun Episodes: 16

16 Release date: April 10, 2019

2. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

Is there any more iconic office romantic comedy-drama than What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? No. Park Min Young’s iconic role as Kim Mi So made her popular not only locally but internationally. To date, the show remains one of the most memorable roles given by the actress alongside Park Seo Joon. She plays Kim Mi So who is a secretary to the narcissist Lee Young Joon. She is hardworking and a perfect secretary but she has always lived life for her family now she wants to live for herself and find someone special from her past. But her sudden resignation opens a never-seen side of Lee Young Joon who is not ready to let her go. Park Min Young’s beauty and charm shine through this role with a steamy chemistry with Park Seo Joon.

Directed by: Park Joon Hwa

Park Joon Hwa Cast: Park Min Young, Park Seo Joon, Kim Byeong Ok, Lee Tae Hwan

Park Min Young, Park Seo Joon, Kim Byeong Ok, Lee Tae Hwan Episodes: 20

20 Release date: June 6, 2018

Advertisement

1. Marry My Husband

The newest addition to Park Min Young, the queen of K-dramas list of successful accomplishments. Marry My Husband is a time-travel revenge drama that follows Kang Ji Won who is married to a selfish husband who cheats on her with her best friend. The truth not only breaks her heart but also ends up taking her life as she is killed by her husband. But she is given a second chance at everything as she is sent 10 years into the past, Kang Ji Won plans her slow revenge, and at the same time, she wants to live this life to the fullest, unlike the first time. She is supported by Na In Woo’s Yoo Ji Hyeok who has always liked her. Park Min Young for the first time has played such a vengeful character who is cunning and fierce and she is perfect at it.

Directed by: Park Won Guk, Han Jin Seon

Park Won Guk, Han Jin Seon Cast: Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon

Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon Episodes: 16

16 Release date: January 1, 2024

Park Min Young and her shows never disappoint, she delivers her best in every one of her dramas and that’s what makes her a sought-after Korean actress, worthy of all the praise she receives. Park Min Young's shows are as diverse as they come, each promises a whole different version of the actress. We have loved these shows to the core, we suggest you begin them now and decide for yourself what are your best Park Min Young starring shows.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Park Min Young's agency reacts to reports of money embezzlement involving actress' family