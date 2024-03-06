Lee Do Hyun talks about becoming Bong Gil in Exhuma, his silver screen debut, movie reception, and more

Lee Do Hyun, Kim Go Eun, and Choi Min Sik starrer Exhuma is breaking records with its successful run on the big screen. The movie surpassed 5 million moviegoers in the first ten days of its release and became the first South Korean movie to achieve that feat. While Lee Do Hyun is currently serving in the military, the movie’s production house revealed a pre-recorded interview where he spoke about acting as Bong Gil, his silver screen debut, and more.

Lee Do Hyun talks about portraying Bong Gil in Exhuma, his big-screen debut, and more

Lee Do Hyun has been proving his acting genius with roles expanding into different genres. Opening up about his excitement and anxiousness about making his silver screen debut with Exhuma, the actor revealed that it was challenging for him and he was honestly a bit scared as he had never acted in a movie before. Fortunately, his fear was removed with the help of his seniors and director, who guided him through the process. He also added that he was curious to see how the movie would turn out.

Lee Do Hyun explained how Bong Gil came into existence and how his never-before-seen transformation took place. The actor shared that the director wanted Bong Gil to be a memorable character. He wanted him to have either tied-up hair or loose hair with a wig and his body covered in tattoos. The Glory actor easily agreed to the director's demands, as he knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime chance. Throwing some light on the famous Japanese samurai possession scene, the Youth of May actor shared that he studied the director’s last occult movie, The Priest, beforehand and also worked on his Japanese so that it would seem as natural as possible.

Lee Do Hyun further shared his experience of working with his seniors, Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, and Yoo Hae Jin, and how he wanted to show his best along with making sure that his basics were clear, try not to be a hurdle in any way, and follow the path they would show. The actor was over the moon working with the seniors he looked up to, and getting the opportunity to share a screen with them was an honor for him. Lee Do Hyun posted to thank the fans for their incredible love for the movie.

About Lee Do Hyun

Lee Do Hyun is a celebrated South Korean actor who debuted in the series Prison Playbook. He is known for his roles in K-dramas Hotel Del Luna, 18 Again, Youth of May, and The Good Bad Mother, amongst his other noted portrayals. Before his military enlistment on August 3, 2023, he was seen as the male lead in The Glory beside Song Hye Kyo. He also shot the movies, Exhuma, which is in cinemas now, and Death’s Game.

