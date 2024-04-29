Deadly extreme weather ravages Guangzhou leaving industrial heartland in wreckages; five dead, several injured

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to deaths by a deadly tornado.

In a devastating blow to China's industrial heartland, a powerful tornado ripped through Guangzhou, leaving a trail of destruction and killing at least five people while injuring more than 30, as per Xinhua.

The tornado struck Guangzhou over the weekend, causing significant damage to the region's factories and infrastructure.

Tornado's impact on Guangzhou

The tornado, which struck the southern province of Guangdong on Saturday, April 27, wreaked havoc on Guangzhou, a city with millions of residents and a key hub for China's export industry.

According to reports from China's official Xinhua news agency, the tornado damaged approximately 140 factories in its path, showing the magnitude of the disaster.

Chinese state media released aerial photographs of the aftermath, which showed widespread devastation throughout the city. Block after block of buildings lay in ruins, with only a few structures remaining amidst the rubble.

Despite extensive damage to industrial facilities, no reports of collapsed houses indicated that the impact was concentrated in commercial and manufacturing areas.

Response and recovery efforts

Following the disaster, emergency response teams from multiple departments, including emergency management, weather, fire, waterworks, and health, were dispatched to the affected areas. Local residents also assisted with the rescue efforts.

According to Xinhua, search and rescue operations were launched quickly to minimize further damage and assist those affected by the tornado.

Historical context of extreme weather in China

While tornadoes are not uncommon in China, the recent incident in Guangzhou is an example of the vulnerability of densely populated areas to natural disasters. In recent years, the country has seen numerous cases of severe weather wreaking havoc on communities.

In 2023, Jiangsu province was hit by a violent storm, resulting in casualties and extensive destruction. Similarly, in 2021, two tornadoes hit China in a single day, killing people and causing significant damage.

The tornado in Guangzhou shows how vital it is to be ready for disasters and recovery. Climate change exacerbates extreme weather, so we must take steps to keep people safe. As Guangzhou begins to fix things, it becomes clear that communities can overcome any obstacle when they work together.

