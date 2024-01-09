Suchwita Ep 25 teaser OUT: BTS’ SUGA, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa talk friendship, first meetings and music; Watch

The teaser for the 25th episode of Suchitwa is released. The teaser features CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa, second generation idol in conversation with BTS SUGA.

BANGTANTV has unveiled the teaser for the 24th episode of SUGA's talk show, Suchwita, featuring second-generation K-pop idol CNBLUE's Jung Yong Hwa, who holds a senior position to BTS' SUGA in the K-pop industry. The episode is scheduled for release on the upcoming Monday, January 15th.

BTS’ SUGA’s Suchitwa featuring CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa

In the teaser for episode 25 of Suchwita, BTS' SUGA is joyfully seen serving drinks to his senior, CNBLUE's Jung Yong Hwa. SUGA notes Yong Hwa's extensive experience on various variety shows as a senior in the industry and warmly welcomes him to the program. The camaraderie between the two is evident, and they swiftly dive into recounting their initial interaction with each other to finally becoming friends.

Jung Yong Hwa reminisced about a conversation with Jimin and other members, where they discussed their hometowns. Initially assuming they hailed from various places, excluding Busan (Jung Yong Hwa's hometown), Jimin surprised him by revealing that he, too, is from Busan. This revelation created a sense of camaraderie between the two artists.

SUGA then shared a surprising anecdote about their first meeting almost 10 years ago when they unexpectedly bumped into each other in a restroom. "I remember it was in April or May of 2015, I still remember I ran into you in the restroom. You said we'd become even more successful. I thought you were so nice! I was really touched," he reminisced, unveiling the origin of their friendship. In a playful manner, Yonghwa half-joked, "I knew you'd make it big. So I figured, I should get closer to you."

Advertisement

SUGA then recounted a meal they shared, during which they delved into a discussion about music that extended for 2-3 hours. It's no wonder, considering both are remarkable musical idols. Jung Yong Hwa continued to showcase his considerate nature by complimenting SUGA. He expressed that he has consistently sensed passion in SUGA's eyes, believing that there's a rockstar within him. This sentiment holds true, as SUGA is currently one of the most prominent artists, and his profound love for music is widely recognized.

Watch it here-

More about CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa

Jung Yong Hwa is a South Korean singer, musician, and actor, known for being the leader, lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of the rock band CNBLUE. He entered the television scene with his debut in You're Beautiful (2009) and has since showcased his acting skills in various dramas, including Heartstrings (2011), The Package (2017), and "Sell Your Haunted House" (2021), among others. In the realm of music, Jung marked his solo debut with the release of the album One Fine Day in 2015.

BTS' SUGA and Jung Yong Hwa share a close friendship, with Jung Yong Hwa being a supportive senior to BTS since their rookie days. The story, as SUGA recounted, dates back several years to when BTS were still newcomers in the industry. As many fans are aware, BTS faced significant challenges during their early years, often navigating obstacles associated with being part of a smaller company.

Reflecting on that period in interviews and documentaries, the members have highlighted the absence of industry seniors to seek guidance from as one of the most challenging aspects of their early career. However, during this challenging time, Jung Yong Hwa, their senior artist, made a lasting impact on SUGA through their face-to-face interactions leading to their close mutual supportive friendships.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat