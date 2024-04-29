Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey dies by suicide; her cryptic WhatsApp status garners concerns

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey aka Annapurna passed away. She was found dead in her apartment in Bhagalpur in Bihar on Saturday, April 27.

As per Amar Ujala report, her body was found hung to the ceiling fan with her saree in her home at Divya Dham apartment in Adampura area. Even though her members rushed her to the nearby hospital, she was declared dead.

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey dies by suicide

Reportedly, Amrita Pandey died by suicide. A few hours before her death, it was found that she had shared a cryptic note on her WhatsApp status that garnered concerns.

The note read, "Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya (His life is on two boats, we made his path easier by sinking our boat)."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.