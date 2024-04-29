Blue Lock Chapter 260: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With Kaiser in despair after missing the goal in the previous chapter, Blue Lock Chapter 260 promises to be the most thrilling chapter yet. Paris X Gen’s motivation remains high, but the heart of the team, Charles Chevalier, contemplates quitting the match. As the tension mounts in the Neo Egoist’s League, it's still uncertain who will emerge victorious. Don’t miss the upcoming chapter and keep reading to discover the chapter’s release date and more details.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Episode Nagi Releases New 'Awakening' Promotional Video

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Blue Lock Chapter 260: release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 260 is set to be released on May 2, 2024, at 12:00 am JST according to K Manga's official Twitter/X page. For most fans around the world, this translates to May 1, 2024, at approximately 7:00 am EST / 5:00 pm CET / 4:00 am PST.

To read Blue Lock Chapter 260, fans can visit Kodansha's K manga website. However, it's important to note that access to the platform is limited to the United States. While the website does offer some free chapters, they may be considerably behind the latest releases, with only 43 chapters available for free as of now. These free chapters are updated weekly on Mondays.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Season 2: Renewed? All We Know So Far

Expected plot of Blue Lock Chapter 260

In Blue Lock Chapter 260, fans can anticipate Julian Loki making significant adjustments for Paris X Gen after Charles Chevalier's apparent struggle in the previous match. Despite Charles seemingly giving up, his request to be substituted might be a ruse to keep the opponents off guard. Julian Loki could devise tactical changes to reignite Charles's motivation, possibly involving Rin Itoshi as a surprise target man. This unexpected partnership may create a new chemical reaction on the field.

Meanwhile, Michael Kaiser may reflect on his Magnus shot, aiming to perfect it during the game. His interaction with Alexis Ness could lead to either constructive analysis or potential conflict, with a high likelihood of Ness being substituted. This could pave the way for Igarashi Gurimu to enter the game in Blue Lock Chapter 260.

ALSO READ: BLUE LOCK Episode Nagi Movie: Everything You Need To Know About The Release Date, Teasers And More

Blue Lock Chapter 259 recap

Titled Impossible Challenge, Blue Lock Chapter 259 opens with Kaiser grappling with the challenge posed by Isagi's newfound technique, which has left him and Rin overshadowed. Determined to reclaim the spotlight, Kaiser seeks to devise a new game plan with Ness, refusing to be outshone by their teammates.

As the match resumes with Paris X Gen initiating the kickoff, both Kaiser and Ness are driven by the urgency to break the tie. Rin, carrying the ball, attempts to penetrate Bastard Munchen's defense, only to find himself confronted by a double press from Raichi and Hiyori. Surprisingly, Charles asks to be swapped out by Loki. Amidst the chaos this causes, Kurona seizes an opportunity, intercepting the loose ball and initiating a counterattack. Signaling Isagi to advance, Kurona passes to him, but their momentum is abruptly halted by Kaiser's interception.

ALSO READ: Anime Releasing in Spring 2024 Slate: Demon Slayer Season 4, Blue Lock Movie, Mushoku Tensei & More

With Kaiser and Ness collaborating for a goal attempt, Blue Lock Chapter 259 depicts a flashback where they strategized a new chemical reaction aimed at outshining their rivals. Employing the Magnus Effect, a rapid short-passing tactic, Kaiser and Ness maneuver through Paris X Gen's defense, aiming to capitalize on Kaiser's newly improvised Kaiser Impact: Magnus technique. However, despite his meticulous planning and execution, Kaiser's goal attempt falls short of the mark, which is met by Kaiser’s resounding cry of despair.

Advertisement

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Episode Nagi: Manga Plot, release date, where to watch, cast, staff and more updates