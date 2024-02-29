Guaranteed Entertainment: Top 5 memorable episodes from popular variety show Running Man featuring BTS’ V, Gong Yoo, Kim Soo Hyun, and more

Running Man is the longest-running variety show, that premiered on July 11, 2010, on the SBS network. With over 690 episodes, this reality show offers the best entertainment and comedy. Hosted by popular Korean comedian and TV personality Yoo Jae Suk, Running Man embarked on a transformational journey, over 14 years. Since its premiere, many K-celebs from the industry made their guest appearance on this show, showcasing their gameplay talents, and taking the audience on a journey of laughter and joy. So, let’s check out 5 memorable episodes from the show, which are truly loved by the audience for their funniest moments.

1. Episode 147 (2013): Let’s Go Dream Team

Running Man has always been a show, that presented celebrities in a new light. In this episode, actors Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Hyun Woo make their guest appearances, unveiling their humble yet competitive attitude. This episode is about athletic talents and teamwork. From the participants running on a hurdle track to crawling their way out from a net, each moment of this episode is worth watching.

2. Episode 175 (2013): Nine suspects and their crimes are?

Goblin actor Gong Yoo makes a run for a good laugh. In this episode, Gong Yoo gets locked up in a made-up prison, along with the other aces of the show. They even wear prison uniforms and participate in many tasks. The last man standing gets the opportunity to clear up their false accusations. This episode is so chaotic and yet offers the best possible entertainment. Do you know, what Gong Yoo’s crime is? He is guilty of arson... setting fire to the hearts of women. As his charge is revealed, the room breaks out in laughter, making it one of the funniest episodes of Running Man.

3. Episode 201 (2014): Who will win; Country vs Urban idols

In this idol special episode, K-pop stars like SHINee’s Minho, 2 PM’s Chansung, CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk, SISTAR’s Bora, and more idols participate in a competition of getting dirty to work in the field with farm animals. There are two teams rural idols and urban idols, who get fiercely competitive. While this episode gets messy with muddy fields and whatnot, it is so hilarious to witness some of the biggest idols of that generation taking part in such a crazy game.

4. Episode 615 (2023): Lee Yi Kyung sets a trap for Joo Woo Jae

Marry My Husband actor Lee Yi Kyung is known for his good sense of humor and wit and in this episode he shares a glimpse of it with the audience. When actor Joo Woo Jae reveals how he got pranked by him, as he called Lee Yi Kyung’s number and his father picked it up, everybody breaks into laughter. Then a team member points out how the prankstar wants the ace number 7 for his soccer jersey when he doesn’t even come to practice, making the moment funnier. Lee Yi Kyung’ laugh is truly contagious and gives you no break to breathe.

5. Episode 683 (2023): The man who is rich with caramels

In this more recent episode, BTS member V and actor Yoo Seung Ho take a go at card play with Yoo Jae Suk as their opponent. The seed money for the game is nothing else than caramel. In this fun-filled episode, V shined the most with the funny moment being him mistaking his card no. as 9 when it was 6. The flustered look on his face was a treat to the eyes of the viewers.

Furthermore, from BLACKPINK member Jennie, LE SSERAFIM, actor Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Gum to Goblin actor Lee Dong Wook, True Beauty actor Chan Eun Woo, and more celebrities of every age and era have attended Running Man as special guests, unfolding a saga of their down-to-earth nature, while boasting good humor. This years-long reality program continues to gift unfiltered comedy to its viewers, proving why it’s one of the best variety shows to come out of the Korean Entertainment industry.

