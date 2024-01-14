CNBLUE’s 14th debut anniversary: K-pop group launches Instagram account; Here’s where you can follow them
The famous second-generation K-pop group, CNBLUE, has completed 14 years in the music industry. To commemorate this special occasion, the group opened their Instagram account. Read on to know more!
On January 14 KST, CNBLUE launched their new official Instagram account to celebrate their 14th debut anniversary. As the announcement for the new social media account was made on X (formerly Twitter), fans started congratulating the group in the comment section.
Addressing the group's fan club (BOICE), the announcement post read:
“CNBLUE’s official Instagram account has now been opened! BOICE We ask for your interest”
However, at the time of writing this article, their new Instagram account went inactive. There has been no update from CNBLUE or agency FNC Entertainment about the same.
CNBLUE celebrates 14th debut anniversary with new official Instagram account
CNBLUE has a strong fan following in Japan and therefore, the group already has an Instagram account for Japanese fans, where they keep sharing glimpses of their concerts and fan meetings that are organized in Japan. Now, their new IG account is a gift for their global fanbase.
Take a look at the announcement post for CNBLUE’s Instagram account launch:
CNBLUE stands for Code Name Burning Lovely Untouchable Emotional. It is one of the most famous second-generation K-pop boy groups that consists of three active members namely, Jung Yonghwa (leader, vocalist), Lee Jung Shin (bassist), and Kang Min Hyuk (drummist). The former members of the group includes Kwon Kwang Jin and Lee Jong Hyun, who left in 2009 and 2019 respectively.
CNBLUE’s fan base in Japan and South Korea
Before debuting in South Korea, CNBLUE went to Japan in August 2009 and released their first mini-album Now or Never. In November 2009, the group unveiled their second EP titled Voice (both English and Japanese).In addition, the group solidified its presence in Japan with more than 100 street performances over a period of one year.
In 2010, CNBLUE’s agency revealed a series of teasers to create buzz for CNBLUE’s formal debut in South Korea. Finally, their first Korean mini-album Bluetory was released on January 14, 2010, and peaked at No.1 for two weeks on the Gaon Album Chart. It’s been 14 years since then, and their music still resonates with the audience and creates magic to date!
Some of their best songs include I'm a Loner, Come On, Shake, and Then, Now and Forever, among others.
CNBLUE’s Jung Yonghwa, Lee Jung Shin, and Kang Min Hyuk’s acting careers
The group members, Jung Yonghwa, Lee Jung Shin, and Kang Min Hyuk, are also known for their successful acting careers. Jung Yonghwa entertained the audience as the main lead of several projects such as The Package (2017) and Sell Your Haunted House (2021).
Meanwhile, Lee Jung Shin is building his filmography with prominent roles in various shows, namely Voice (2018), Shooting Stars (2022), and more.
Lastly, Kang Min Hyuk gained immense popularity with the classic teen romance drama The Heirs (2013). In 2023, he surprised the viewers with the portrayal of a handsome, wealthy bachelor in the Netflix series Celebrity (2023), alongside actress Park Gyu Young.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Suchwita Ep 25 teaser OUT: BTS’ SUGA, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa talk friendship, first meetings and music; Watch
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more