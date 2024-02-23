Song Hye Kyo to make cameo in Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin starrer Everything Will Come True? Agency comments

Everything Will Come True is a fantasy romantic comedy which stars Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin. According to recent reports, Song Hye Kyo, who is known for dramas like Descendants of the Sun and The Glory, will be making a guest appearance in the much-awaited drama. Anticipation runs high for this upcoming series as Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin will be reuniting on screen. They previously took the lead in the 2016 romance drama Uncontrollably Fond.

Song Hye Kyo is a popular South Korean actress known for her roles in hits like Descendants of the Sun, The Glory, Encounter and more. It was reported that the actress would be making a special guest appearance in Everything Will Come True which stars Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin. Her agency UAA commented that they cannot confirm the reports. The upcoming drama is written by Kim Eun Sook who also wrote Descendants of the Sun and The Glory in which Song Hye Ko appeared in the main role.

More about Everything Will Come True

Everything Will Come True has been penned by The Glory's writer Kim Eun Sook. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. Lee Byeong Heon who is known for Extreme Job, Be Melodramatic and Dream will be directing the project.

The drama is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes. My Dearest's fame Ahn Eun Jin will also be taking on an important role.

