Captain Tsubasa Episode 31: Release Date And Time, What To Expect, And More

Captain Tsubasa episode 31 is set for release in the coming month and will continue the match between Japan and Germany in the Junior Youth Tournament final. Despite the match being somewhat even, the previous episode emphasizes the superiority of the Germans on paper, which played a significant role throughout the episode.

The previous episode highlights Japan's struggle against Germany in the first half, highlighting their efficiency and pressure-response. Despite hopes for a goal, Karl-Heinz Schneider scored the first goal. Episode 31 is expected to chronicle the match's developments, Germany's playing style, and Japan's reaction. The final two episodes may focus on the rivalry between Tsubasa and Schneider.

Captain Tsubasa episode 31: release date and where to watch

Captain Tsubasa is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yōichi Takahashi. The series mainly revolves around the sport of association football focusing on Tsubasa Oozora and his relationship with his friends, rivalries with his opponents, training, competition, and the action and outcome of each football match. Across the multiple Captain Tsubasa series, the plot shows Tsubasa's and his friends' growth as they face new rivals.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Captain Tsubasa episode 31 will be released on next Sunday, May 5, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates in different time zones:

Advertisement

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, May 5

Eastern Daylight Time - Monday, May 6

British Summer Time - Sunday, May 5

Central European Summer Time - Monday, May 6

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, May 5

Philippine Standard Time - Sunday, May 5

Australia Central Standard Time - Sunday, May 5

Japan's TV Tokyo offers the Junior Youth arc for fans, while international viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required for access.

Captain Tsubasa was adapted into a TV animation series by Tsuchida Production from 1983 to 1986. Four animated movies followed, continuing the storyline. In 1989, a new series, Shin Captain Tsubasa, was produced by Shueisha and CBS Sony Group, Inc., spanning 13 original video animations.

The series was later followed by Captain Tsubasa J, a retelling of the first volumes, aired for 47 episodes on Fuji TV between 1994 and 1995. The series was followed by an original video animation, Captain Tsubasa: Holland Youth, released in 1994.

Captain Tsubasa: Road to Dream, also known as Captain Tsubasa ~ Road to 2002, was an animated series broadcast by animation satellite television network Animax in Japan and later worldwide. The series was adapted into English dubs on Animax Asia and some episodes were released on VCDs by Speedy Video Malaysia. The music was published by Avex Mode. All versions of the series have been aired on Animax's network.

In 2017, another anime television series adaptation was announced. It is directed by Toshiyuki Kato and produced by David Production. Viz Media have licensed the new anime series. The series aired on TV Tokyo from April 2, 2018, to April 1, 2019. An English dub began airing on Primo TV in the United States beginning August 4, 2018. A second season, directed by Katsumi Ono and produced by Studio Kai premiered on October 1, 2023. It adapted the Junior Youth Arc.

Captain Tsubasa episode 30 recap and what to expect from episode 32

The episode 30 of Captain Tsubasa primarily focused on Japan's struggles against Germany, surprising even the protagonists. Despite Genzo Wakabayashi's bravado against Schneider, the European nation stood out in the competition. Japan attempted to seize momentum from their goalkeeper, but even Tsubasa struggled. German goalkeeper Muller was a nightmare for the protagonists, blocking shots and saving their team. Muller became the second most prominent player on that side, alongside Schneider.

Advertisement

Karl-Heinz's long-range shot scored Japan's first goal in the final, causing Japan's struggles. This was shocking as only Tsubasa scored against Wakabayashi from outside the box, highlighting Schneider's exceptional performance. This highlights the team's struggles in the final.

There is a good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 31 will continue to develop the match between Germany and Japan, especially considering how recent episodes have been building the former as a powerhouse. However, after Schneider's goal, there is a very good chance that the next episode will show Tsubasa attempting to get the upper hand.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: 'Representation Looks Good': Sand Land Game Unveils Late Akira Toriyama's Letter To Their Product; READ