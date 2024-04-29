International Dance Day: Ram Charan's Baby Shark moves with his 'darling' to Keerthy Suresh's viral video on Shah Rukh Khan's Chaleya

South Indian celebrities have showcased their talents in terms of dancing, acting, and presenting themselves on a huge scale, on multiple occasions. Many also have a separate love for dance whether it is performing on a viral song, a promotional campaign, or having fun moments with loved ones.

As the entire world is celebrating International Dance Day on April 29, here are some of the viral and most sensational clips of South Indian celebrities. Have a look!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu grooves to Arabic Kuthu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her stellar dancing skills, was seen grooving on Anirudh Ravichander's foot-tapping track Arabic Kuthu. In the video that went viral in 2022, the actress was seen wearing a black mask and a denim jacket as she imitated the steps from the sensational song.

The song Arabic Kuthu is from Nelson Dilipkumar's 2022 film Beast which featured Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde.

Ram Charan's adorable moment with niece Navishka

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a video surfaced online in which Ram Charan was seen dancing with his sister Sreeja Konidela's daughter Navishka on the favorite track among kids, Baby Shark. In the video, Ram Charan was seen clapping his hands and grooving to the beats while holding Navishka.

Watch Ram Charan's cute dance with Navishka

Keerthy Suresh dances to SRK’s Chaleya

After Atlee's directorial Jawan became a huge sensation at the box office, many fans and celebrities expressed their love and immense craze for the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer. Among them was Keerthy Suresh, who also became a part of the Chaleya trend.

The actress shared a video where she was seen imitating the exact steps from the song with Atlee's better half Priya. The viral video became a huge sensation and many praised Keerthy, and Priya for the wonderful collaboration.

Watch Keerthy Suresh's dance on Chaleya

Work front of Samantha, Ram Charan, and Keerthy Suresh

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K's upcoming action-thriller series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny co-starring Varun Dhawan. Apart from that, the actress has announced her next project titled Bangaram. She is also in talks to feature in Atlee's next project starring Allu Arjun.

Ram Charan is all set for his political thriller titled Game Changer, helmed by director Shankar Shanmugam. Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Nassar, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and other actors also play important roles in the film. In addition to Game Changer, the RRR actor also has RC16, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Dr Shivarajkumar.

He has also collaborated with filmmaker Sukumar on their second project, tentatively titled RC17, which follows their 2018 drama thriller Rangasthalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a lead role.

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh last appeared in Siren, an action thriller starring Jayam Ravi. The actress will next participate in Suman Kumar's upcoming comic drama Raghu Thatha. Keerthy is also set to make a powerful Bollywood debut in Varun Dhawan's Baby John, directed by Kalees.

