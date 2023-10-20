Criminal Minds’ Daniel Henney and Japanese actress Ru Kumagai get married in low-key ceremony in US

Korean-American actor and model Daniel Henney has tied the wedding knot with Japanese actress Ru Kumagai in the US. According to a recent report from a Korean media source, the couple held a private wedding ceremony overseas. The couple were rumored to be dating, back in 2018. The duo were co-workers before turning into lovers. Daniel Henney rose to prominence with the 2005 released Korean drama My Lovely Sam Soon. Whereas, Ru Kumagai is a well-known Japanese model and actress.

On October 20, SPOTV News reported that the Big Hero 6 actor, got married to Forest Without Love actress, in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in the US. As reported, the two shared close bonds as work colleagues, and soon their friendship turned into love. In 2018, when the rumor of the actors getting married surfaced for the first time, Daniel Henney's agency rubbished the reports, stating that the two were only work colleagues, who met at a common friend's gathering. The agency further stated that both Daniel Henney and Ru Kumagai have not even worked together in the past, so there is no truth in their dating or wedding rumors.

Fans back then pointed out some photos that clearly hinted at something blossoming between the two stars. However, now that the confirmation for the same has been made, fans are waiting for the couple to shower them with their wedding nuptial photos.

As per Daniel’s agency, Eco Global Group “Daniel Henney is married to Lou Kumagai, an Asian model and actor known for her work in the United States. There was a previous report about their romantic involvement. After being friends initially, their relationship evolved into something more. Recently, they celebrated their love with an intimate ceremony attended by both families.”

Daniel Henney was born in 1979 in Carson City, Michigan. Christine Henney, his mother, who hails from Busan, South Korea, was adopted by a US-based couple. Meanwhile, his father Philip Henney is an American, with British roots. Daniel Henney is known for his roles in acclaimed films and dramas such as Spring Waltz, The Fugitive: Plan B, and Medical Top Team (2013). He is also a well-known star in Hollywood and has starred in multiple films such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Last Stand, and Big Hero 6. Before making his debut in acting, Daniel Henney pursued a career in modeling and was featured in international luxury brand campaigns, such as Giorgio Armani, Calvin Klein, and Ralph Lauren, etc.

