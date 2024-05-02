Shark Tank India has given popularity not only to the pitchers but also to the investors who appear as sharks on the show. The third season of the reality programme introduced six new judges on the panel. One of the sharks among them was MD and CEO of Edelweiss Capital, Radhika Gupta.

Radhika grabbed eyeballs for her sharp business acumen, smart investment decisions, and insightful finance perspectives. While her appearance on the show created waves, she is also often seen sharing resonating posts on social media. The entrepreneur recently shared a heartwarming video featuring her son Remy and opened up on balancing work and family life.

Radhika Gupta

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Radhika Gupta uploaded an adorable clip of her son from the Zerodha event she attended in Bengaluru. The video captures Gupta sitting on stage and interacting with some people, while her two-year-old son is seen trying to climb the stage to reach her. The heart-melting moment between the duo is surely relatable for working mothers.

The caption of the post detailed the scene. It read, "I am probably asked about work-life balance at every forum and stage. And I always say the best way to describe it is beautiful chaos."

She added, “And this is what beautiful chaos looks like. When you go to Bangalore for a working weekend and have to take the kiddo along. And just as you are ready to start speaking, Baby Shark looks up to the stage and makes his move. Because the person on stage is not CEO or Shark, but first Mama and always Mama. And so he makes his move. And finance and snuggles mix themselves just like that.”

Take a look at Radhika Gupta’s video here:

About Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta is one of the most prominent personalities in the Indian finance sector. She holds the prestigious positions of Managing Director and CEO at Edelweiss Mutual Fund. The entrepreneur came into the limelight after gracing the judging panel of Shark Tank India 3 alongside newcomers Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal.

On the personal front, Radhika is married to Nalin Moniz. She embraced motherhood at 39, and welcomed her first child, Remy Gupta Moniz, in June 2022.

