BLACKPINK has been in discussions for their contract renewal with YG Entertainment for a long time. As few of the members of the group venture into the new stage of their journey, their association with BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment has been a major talk of the town. However, according to recent reports, the agency has allegedly increased the fee of the artists to a considerably higher amount.

YG Entertainment pays 41 billion downpayment for exclusive contract with BLACKPINK

As speculations about BLACKPINK’s contract renewal have been the talk of the town since 2023, many news stories surrounding the issue have emerged. On March 21, 2024, YG Entertainment released its financial report, which states that it made a downpayment of 41 million won to acquire a certain group. The company makes the particular payment when they must sign an exclusive contract with an artist. Fans started to discuss for whom the amount was, and many names came up, including that of BLACKPINK.

However, YG Entertainment has not signed any new artists in the year of 2023. For BABYMONSTER, their debut project had been planned before that, so the investment in training the rookie girl group and debuting them did not fall into the mentioned category.

Hence, netizens wonder if the 41 billion won has been paid for BLACKPINK's contract down payment, with each member receiving approximately 10 billion won for their decision to renew the group contract.

More about BLACKPINK and future solo activities

On September 16, 2022, BLACKPINK dropped their second studio album, Born Pink, alongside the hit single Shut Down. Following this release, the group kicked off the Born Pink World Tour, starting in Seoul on October 15, 2022, and spanning across North American and European cities until December. Making history, Blackpink became the inaugural Asian act to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15 and April 22, 2023. At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, they won the Best Choreography award for Pink Venom and secured the prestigious title of Group of the Year.

Currently, the members are focused on solo activities, where Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie have established their individual agencies. Jisoo’s company is called Blisoo, Lisa’s is called Lloud, and Jennie’s is named Odd Atelier. Rosé remains the only member who has not announced her solo future plans yet. However, the four artists continue to be members of BLACKPINK.

