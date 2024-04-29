On April 19, Vivek Dahiya took to social media to inform the netizens about Divyanka Tripathi’s surgery. The actress suffered a fracture in her arm and had to undergo surgery. On Sunday (April 29), the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress stepped out for the first time after her surgery. She took to social media to inform netizens about her plans for the day.

Divyanka Tripathi steps out for the first time after surgery

On Sunday night, Divyanka Tripathi took to social media to upload a series of photos that show her left hand resting in an arm sling as she headed out. The first picture shows her flaunting her outfit, and the next one shows her and hubby Vivek Dahiya posing with comedian Rajiv Thakur. They were also accompanied by their friends for the night. The following picture gives a glimpse of their dinner.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi's post here:

Talking about her plans in the caption, Divyanka wrote, "Khushi ka raaz...first outing after DAYS!! Standup comedy and then dinner with friends...sacchi hansi ke liye aur kya chahiye! (The secret to my happiness... first outing after DAYS!! Standup comedy and then dinner with friends...What else do you need for a good laugh!)"

The actress was all smiles and radiated a glow as she posed in a pink cotton kurta and pant set. Her style is perfect to beat the hot sultry days. Keeping her hair tied back in a ponytail, Divyanka wore matching pink heels.

On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya also reshared a picture from the standup that showed him and his wife Divyanka, along with others posing with Rajiv Thakur. For the unversed, Rajiv Thakur is currently seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

On April 19, Vivek Dahiya had to leave an Instagram live midway after hearing about wife's accident. His team posted a note apologizing for the incident and informed, "Divyanka had an accident few hours back and now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers.”

Five days back, sharing a video of her practicing a headstand, Divyanka informed netizens that she was practicing the exercise on the day her arm was fractured.

