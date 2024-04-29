Anupamaa Written Update, April 29: Anupama assures Shruti that she is staying with them only for Aadhya and will leave their house as soon as Aadhya gets well. Shruti discusses with Anupama how for them Aadhya's well-being is important and for that, everything can be forgotten. Anupama tells Shruti that she knows some home remedies which will help her feel better. Anupama and Anuj think how now things will get better.

Toshu and Kinjal argue:

Toshu discovers that Anupama is staying with Anuj and Shruti. He loses calm and mentions how Anupama quickly entered Anuj's life again as his marriage with Shruti got canceled. As he speaks badly about Anupama, Kinjal slams him for using bad words for his mother.

Toshu discovers that Anupama is staying with Anuj and Shruti. He loses calm and mentions how Anupama quickly entered Anuj's life again as his marriage with Shruti got canceled. As he speaks badly about Anupama, Kinjal slams him for using bad words for his mother.

Kinjal explains to Toshu how Aadhya's condition is not good and Anupama has to be there for her. She tells him how it is difficult for her to stay there but still, she decided to live there only for Aadhya. Toshu says that no one needs Anupama but she wants to interfere in everyone's life. Kinjal informs that Anuj asked Shruti before calling Anupama to their house.

Toshu argues saying that Anupama will definitely break Anuj and Shruti's marriage. Kinjal lashes out at him for his thinking and walks away.

Anupama lies to Aadhya:

Anupama and Anuj discuss how things and the situation have changed. Aadhya arrives and tells Anuj why he has called Anupama into their house. Aadhya opens the door and asks Anupama to get out. Anupama lies saying that she is staying with them to take care of Shruti. Anupama lies saying that she was in guilt as Shruti was shot because of her.

She informs Aadhya saying that she requested Anuj to stay with them so that she can take care of Shruti. Aadhya tells Anupama that she doesn't need her. Anupama tells her that Shruti needs her and thus she is here to take care of her. Anupamaa requests Aadhya to give her permission to stay with them and requests a chance.

Aadhya agrees and then tells Anupama that she is trusting her because of Shruti and she should stay true to her promise.

Anupama explains to Anuj why she lied to Aadhya and tells him that she is in guilt. Anuj tells Anupama that he has asked her to stay with them so that she can take care of Aadhya. Anuj leaves after Aadhya calls him. Anupama looks at a picture and reminisces her happy memories with Anuj and Aadhya. She convinces herself to focus on the present.

Baa and Baapuji talk about Titu-Dimpy:

Baa and Baapuji discuss how Vanraj has finally agreed to Titu and Dimpy's marriage. Baapuji tells Baa that she should praise and take extra care of Titu as he has agreed to stay with them for the sake of Ansh. Baa agrees and assures him that Titu will be respected in this house. Baa and Baapuji pray for Titu and Dimpy's happiness. Baa doubts how Titu got easily convinced to stay with them.

Anuj shows Anupama her room. They discuss Aadhya's behavior towards Anupama and get upset. When Anuj leaves the room, Anupama and Anuj worry about Aadhya.

Yashdeep sorts out bills and decides to give advance salary to the staff. Bijee praises him. She then advises Yashdeep that they should relocate to Punjab. She asks him to think about it. Bijee also advises Yashdeep to confess his feelings to Anupama. Anupama recalls how Aadhya behaved with her and gets upset.

Dimpy and Kavya talk about her marriage:

Dimpy is elated as Vanraj agrees to get her married to Titu. She wants to inform Anupama about it but Anupama's phone is unreachable. Kavya tells her to drop a message to Anupama. While talking to Kavya, Dimpy expresses how Titu might be sacrificing his dream by staying with them after marriage. Kavya tells Dimpy to enjoy the moment and not to overthink.

As Dimpy worries about Vanraj's intentions, Kavya assures her that Vanraj does not have any bad intentions. Dimpy mentions that she wants Anupama and Anuj at her marriage but Kavya tells her to live in the moment and not to worry about anything. Vanraj observes them from a distance as they discuss this.

Aadhya gets upset with Anupama:

Aadhya doesn't open the door when Anupama knocks as she is wearing headphones. Anupama panics and opens the door. Aadhya slams her for entering her room without knocking. Anupama explains what happened.

Anupama tells her that she brought food for her. As Anupama keeps the food, she spills the drink. Aadhya gets irritated. Anupama tells her that she will clean it. Aadhya then thinks that she is tolerating Anupama because of Shruti. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

