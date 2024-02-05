Doctor Slump: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye seen growing closer in latest still

Doctor Slump has released fresh stills in anticipation of the premiere of episode 3. Doctor Slump is a romantic comedy that narrates the story of two ex-rivals who unexpectedly cross paths again, becoming each other's support during a challenging phase in their lives. Park Hyung Sik takes on the role of Yeo Jung Woo, a renowned plastic surgeon facing a sudden threat to his successful career due to a peculiar medical mishap. Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye portrays Nam Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist grappling with burnout syndrome.

Park Hyung Sik seen making pinky promise with Park Shin Hye – Spoilers alert

In a previous episode, Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo, who reconnected during challenging times, found solace in each other's company over a drink. The latest stills showcase the unexpected encounter between Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo after the emotional night when they both broke down in tears, tightly holding each other in a heartfelt embrace.

The awkward interactions and the noticeable distance between the two, who meet in front of their homes the next morning, capture the viewers' attention. Particularly amusing is the sight of Nam Ha Neul hiding behind a large truck, and Yeo Jung Woo hesitating to approach her even after spotting her. In another set of images, Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo engage in a serious pinky promise with earnest facial expressions. Viewers are eager to discover the nature of their commitment and whether it will lead to a change in the relationship between the two, who have shared intimate moments that remain undisclosed to others.

More about Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye and their reunion after a decade

Park Hyung Sik, a South Korean actor and singer born in Gyeonggi, is currently under contract with United Artists Agency. Formerly a member of the disbanded South Korean boy band ZE:A and its subgroup ZE:A Five, he has garnered recognition for his roles in popular dramas such as Strong Girl Do Bong Soon, Our Blooming Youth, and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye is a South Korean actress, singer, and model affiliated with S.A.L.T Entertainment. Born and raised in Songpa District in Seoul, South Korea, she made her initial foray into the entertainment industry through her appearance in the music video for Lee Seung Hwan's Flower. Subsequently, Park Shin Hye underwent formal training in singing, dancing, and acting. Notable achievements for Park Shin Hye include winning the Most Popular Actress award at the Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in the film Cyrano Agency.

Doctor Slump signifies the reunion of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, marking a decade since they last appeared together on screen in The Heirs.

