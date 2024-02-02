'I guess I looked at her in a way': Park Hyung Sik REVEALS why he was rumored to be romancing Park Bo Young

Park Hyung Sik, known for his role in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, recently appeared on Na PD's show with Park Shin Hye to promote his latest rom-com release, Doctor Slump. During the event, he revealed the reason why the crew suspected a romance between him and co-star Park Bo Young. He explained that his way of looking at people, particularly Bo Young, led to speculation on set.

Park Bo Young dishes on his dating rumors with Park Bo Young

Park Hyung Sik, during a recent appearance on Na PD's show with co-star Park Shin Hye, shared insights into why the crew of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon speculated on a romance between him and Park Bo Young. The on-screen couple, adored by fans, raised eyebrows with their undeniable chemistry on and off set.

Park Hyung Sik revealed that his intense gaze towards Bo Young during the filming of the drama led the crew to believe there was more than just acting between them. Even after the series aired, their popularity soared, with fans still cherishing their on-screen romance.

Park Shin Hye, also present on the show, affirmed the impact of Hyung Sik's eye contact, stating that he has a unique way of making people "fall in love" with him just through his greetings and interactions. Humorously, Hyung Sik recounted how Bo Young had to dispel the rumors by challenging the director to experience the intensity of his gaze firsthand.

The revelation amused netizens, emphasizing the lasting charm of the beloved Strong Woman Do Bong Soon couple. Despite the passage of time, Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young's on-screen chemistry remains a cherished memory for fans.

Doctor Slump marks Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik's reunion after a decade

Doctor Slump, the eagerly anticipated South Korean romantic comedy, debuted on JTBC on January 27, 2024, reuniting Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik a decade after they last appeared together on SBS drama The Heirs. Written by Baek Seon Woo and directed by Oh Hyun Jong, the series follows the dynamic relationship between former high school rivals, Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jeong Woo (Park Hyung Sik), forced to share a rooftop room due to career setbacks.

The storyline unfolds as a hate-turned-love relationship, offering viewers a delightful mix of romance and comedy. Park Hyung Sik plays Yeo Jeong Woo, a plastic surgeon recovering from a medical accident, while Park Shin Hye takes on the role of Nam Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist facing burnout.

With a talented cast including Yoon Park and Gong Seong Ha, Doctor Slump has not only enthralled Korean audiences on JTBC but is also streaming on TVING in South Korea and Netflix in selected regions, heightening its widespread popularity. The drama's impressive start in viewer numbers is further fueled by the reunion of Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, creating additional excitement for fans who last witnessed their collaboration in SBS' The Heirs over a decade ago.

