ENHYPEN has No Doubt about keeping it business-mode in ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream- title-track release; Watch

ENHYPEN has just made their highly anticipated comeback with the second studio album repackaged ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-. They released the title track No Doubt along with a conceptual music video that set them apart from their contemporaries. With the latest release, the boy band made sure to present something new while still holding onto their distinctive signature style.

On November 11, at 6:00 pm KST (2:30 PM IST), ENHYPEN released the title track for their repackaged album No Doubt. The song arrived with a workplace-themed music video. It begins with the members taking on different roles while working their corporate jobs. The frame transitions into them showing their slick moves as the lyrics talk about their intense love for someone.

They describe that even when they feel pain or uneasy, they put it aside because they have no doubt about their affection for that special someone. The 3-minute, 4-second-long music video perfectly captures their signature music style, groovy choreography, and unique fashion concept. With No Doubt, the boy band once again proved why they are highly regarded as one of the leading groups in the K-pop industry.

This new album is a repackaged version of ENHYPEN’s second studio album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD, which was released on July 12, 2024. The album helped the group land a personal record on Billboard 200.

Advertisement

Watch the MV here:



ENHYPEN is a popular K-pop boy band that rose to immense popularity just within a few years of their debut. Before the group was formed, all of the members participated in Mnet’s music survival show I-LAND in 2020. After finishing the finale, seven members were selected to debut with a new boy band.

With the final lineup of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Niki, ENHYPEN made their debut on November 30, 2020.

Their first EP Border : Day One, and its title track, Given-Taken, became a massive hit, promising a strong start. By November 21, 2020, their first album had amassed over 300,000 pre-orders. Following the release, it sold over 318,528 domestically and globally in one day, marking the highest-seeling album by any K-pop group that debuted in 2020. In the following years, they continued to rank high on music charts with consistent hits like Dimension : Answer, Dark Blood, Orange Blood, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards: BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and LE SSERAFIM win big