ENHYPEN's Jake reveals BTS' V treated septet to dinner in 1st documentary and carries latter's valuable advice, 'this isn't the last time' on stage

In their first-ever documentary film, FANMADE:ENHYPEN, Jake of ENHYPEN shared a heartwarming anecdote that captured the attention of fans worldwide. The young idol recalled a memorable dinner with BTS' V, a gesture from his sunbaenim that left a lasting impression on the rookie group during their early days in the industry. “About a year and a half after our debut, V sunbaenim invited us for dinner,” Jake reminisced, smiling fondly at the memory. It was during this intimate gathering that Jake sought advice from V, asking, “How do you perform so well on stage? How do you handle small mistakes without getting caught up?”

V’s response was simple yet profound: “This isn’t the last time you’ll perform.” He encouraged Jake to embrace the moment rather than dwell on perfection. The wisdom struck a chord with the ENHYPEN member, who admitted, “After that, I realized I need to enjoy the moment.” This moment in the documentary not only highlighted Jake’s personal growth but also showed the supportive mentorship BTS extends to hoobae artists.

Take a look at the moment here.

The dinner invitation from V marks another endearing fanboy moment for ENHYPEN, a group that has often expressed admiration for BTS. In fact, several members have openly named V as their role model. Vocalist and dancer Sunghoon, featured in a Japanese magazine, praised V as an idol “with no shortcomings,” aspiring to reach similar heights in his own career. This sentiment is echoed by other members, including Sunoo, who credited V for inspiring his confidence as a full-time artist, and Jay, who admired V’s fashion sense and mature approach to adulthood.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, FANMADE:ENHYPEN goes beyond traditional concert documentaries by spotlighting the relationship between the septet and their fans, ENGENEs. The film, a collaboration with Hello Sunshine and Good-People, shows the unique process of co-creating new material alongside five female fans. It offers an intimate look at the U.S. leg of their FATE PLUS world tour, culminating in a special Galaxy Fanmade concert event at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas.

Watch the trailer for FANMADE:ENHYPEN trailer here.

Through moments like Jake’s dinner with V, the documentary paints a vivid picture of ENHYPEN’s journey and the experiences shaping their career.

ALSO READ: 4 years to ENHYPEN's formation: Mapping septet's remarkable journey from I-LAND trainees to part of global K-pop boy group