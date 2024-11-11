2024 MTV Europe Music Awards: BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and LE SSERAFIM win big

It was the year of K-pop at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards. BTS’ Jimin further solidified himself in the global music scene with Best K-pop awards, while BLACKPINK’s Lisa grabbed nods for her collaboration with Rosalia. Joining these two stars is LE SSERAFIM, the five-member girl group that has already established a footprint in the global music world.

On November 10, the MTV Europe Music Awards were held in Manchester, England. K-pop shined bright at the star-studded annual ceremony through the awards for Jimin, Lisa, and LE SSERAFIM. The BTS member won the award for Best K-pop at the 2024 EMAs. His sophomore album, Who, massively contributed to his win. With this prestigious award, the K-pop idol managed to achieve a big milestone in his solo career.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK’s Lisa earned two big awards this year, marking her footstep in the global music scene. He won an award for Biggest Fans, while also grabbing nods as Best Collaboration for her smash-hit single New Woman featuring Rosalia.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM joined this duo with the Best Push Awards. The girl group also performed at this year’s ceremony, impressing their global fans with an energetic performance.

Watch their performance here:

Meanwhile, Jimin and Lisa have been having a successful year with their recent solo releases. On the other hand, LE SSERAFIM has reached many milestones this year as a girl group that only debuted in 2022.

Advertisement

The BLACKPINK member also dazzled at the MTV VMAs, held early this year. Not only did she land the headlines with her breathtaking performance, but she also took home the Best K-pop Award for ROCKSTAR.

On the other hand, Jimin made his huge solo comeback earlier this year. On July 19, he released his second solo album MUSE along with the title track Who. A pre-release Smerlado Garden Marchin’ Band (feat. LOCO) arrived on June 28 and became an instant hit, setting the backdrop for the album’s success. In particular, the title track Who helped Jimin achieve many milestones on esteemed music charts like Billboard, UK Officials, and more.

LE SSERAFIM also had a productive year with their fourth extended play CRAZY and Coachella debut in April.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook’s solo debut GOLDEN breaks 29-year-old record to become best-selling album by Korean soloist