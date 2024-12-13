Ex-ADOR employee's case against Min Hee Jin for alleged sexual harassment cover-up heads toward settlement; DEETS

There might be a forthcoming breakthrough for the lawsuit filed by a former ADOR employee against Min Hee Jin. According to the latest reports, the court has asked to settle through mediation instead of going to a formal trial. Back in August the ex-employee (referred to as A), filed a civil lawsuit against Min Hee Jin for defamation, unfair labor practices, and allegedly covering up a sexual harassment case.

According to reports on December 13, the Seoul Western District Court's 51st Civil Division has referred to mediation for A's defamation lawsuit against Min Hee Jin. This means that the court has asked both parties to resolve the case through mutual settlement without going to a formal trial.

Back in August, the former female ADOR employee filed a lawsuit against Min Hee Jin with the Mapo Police Station under the defamation and violation of the Personal Information Protection Act. She demanded 100 million KRW in damages.

It was reported later, that the court had issued a seizure order for the same amount on her Yeonam-dong residence. A took the follow-up measure as a way of securing payment. It was revealed that if Min Hee Jin failed to pay 100 million KRW, the actual seizure order would be carried out.

The ex-ADOR employee accused Min Hee Jin of defaming her and also reported her to the Seoul Western District Office of Employment and Labor for unfair labor practices. The most shocking allegation was the sexual harassment cover-up.

Advertisement

According to A, Vice President B harassed her while she was employed at ADOR and later she reported it to Min Hee Jin. However, the ex-ADOR CEO reportedly didn't take any action and sided with the accused executive to bury the case.

When the alleged victim spoke up about it, Min Hee Jin reportedly claimed that A violated the Personal Information Protection Act. Following that, the former ADOR employee proceeded with a defamation lawsuit against Min Hee Jin for false claims. She also reported former ADOR Vice President B to the Seoul Western District Office of Employment and Labor for the workplace harassment case.

ALSO READ: Court refers to mediation for former ADOR employee's lawsuit against Min Hee Jin for alleged harassment case cover-up; DEETS