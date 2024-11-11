Min Hee Jin faces 100 million KRW property seizure order over defamation and unfair labour case by former ADOR employee

Will Min Hee Jin lose her house? The former ADOR CEO has received a provisional seizure notice in court on her current residence in Yeonam-dong. According to a report, the creditor is a former employee of the agency. She has filed a lawsuit against her for defamation, while also reporting her for unfair labor practices.

According to Ten Asia’s report on November 11, Min Hee Jin received a 100 million KRW seizure court order back in September. The credited has been identified as a female employee (referred to as A from here on) who worked at ADOR. Back in August, she filed a civil lawsuit against Min Hee Jin at the Mapo Police Station under the defamation and violation of the Personal Information Protection Act.

In addition, A also reported the former ADOR employee and vice president B to the Ministry of Employment and Labor’s Seoul Western Branch. She has filed charges of unfair labor practices and labor-management irregularities.

It has been reported that the property seizure is a follow-up measure for the civil lawsuit filed by A. According to a legal source since securing payment is a priority for civil damages, the court has decided to seize her property.

In the legal world, a provisional seizure is a process where a creditor temporarily seizes a debtor’s assets to secure the payment of a debt until it is paid. If compensation liability is recognized as a result of this process, Min Hee Jin must pay 100 million KRW in damages. If she fails to do so, the actual disposal process for the seized assets will be in action.

Meanwhile, the former ADOR CEO was accused of covering up a sexual harassment case, which involved A as the victim. She claimed that a vice president B had harassed her while working at ADOR and she reported the same to Min Hee Jin.

But she didn’t take any measure allegedly and rather sided with Mr. B. The former ADOR employee also claimed that during the revelation process, the defamation and harm continued. On the other hand, since the beginning of this year, Min Hee Jin has been involved in a feud with HYBE which led to her dismissal as the CEO of ADOR.

