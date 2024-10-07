Labor office summons ex-ADOR employee, considers calling Min Hee Jin in 'insufficient' sexual harassment investigation case

Min Hee Jin, the noted NewJeans producer and former ADOR CEO is being considered to be summoned by the Labor Office for “insufficient sexual harassment investigation”. The former ADOR employee who had accused Min Hee Jin of covering up sexual and workplace harassment has been summoned by the Labor Office.

On October 7, 2024, the South Korean media outlet CBS No Cut News, reported that it was confirmed that the former ADOR employee who had accused Min Hee Jin of covering up incidents of workplace bullying and sexual harassment in ADOR was summoned by the Labor Office.

According to the complaint made by the ex-employee, the former ADOR CEO wrongfully interfered with the harassment investigation and tried to cover it up. The Ministry of Employment and Labor (Labor Office) is currently considering whether to summon the former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin.

According to the report, the Seoul Western Branch of the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office investigated by summoning the former ADOR employee on September 26.

Previously, the ex-ADOR employee had filed a complaint with the Ministry of Employment and Labor claiming that they suffered harm during workplace and sexual harassment from executive B due to repeated cover-ups by Min Hee Jin.

In a recent statement, the employee criticized Min Hee Jin for her inetference to cover up all the reports and for spreading false information by disclosing their personal KakaoTalk without consent and also insulting them behind their back. They added when they asked for a public apology, they were met with further defamation as their salary was disclosed and they were slandered by statements like “You did not do your job”, “You’re an HYBE person”, and “You enjoyed drinking parties.” While the accused executive B filed a defamation lawsuit against the former ADOR employee.

The Labor Office is now considering whether they should summon Min Hee Jin. While commenting on the same an official from the Labor Office said that they need to see and review the internal investigation that was conducted by ADOR at the time. Based on that, they will decide if Min Hee Jin and others will be summoned.

In other developments, the ex-ADOR employee also filed a complaint with Seoul Mapo Police Station for defamation and violation of the Personal Information Protection Act against Min Hee Jin. The employee was reported to have been called for an investigation last month.

On the other hand, Min Hee Jin denied all the claims made by the former ADOR employee in question and stated that she listened to both sides without bias, tried to mediate the conflict, and fulfilled her role by assuring such cases from occurring again through cautions and warnings.

