Ex-CLC’s Sorn and managing label WILD release statement after abuse allegations

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse

Sorn formerly from CLC and her agency, WILD, have addressed allegations of emotional abuse following a TikTok post by influencer Sabrina. Both parties vehemently denied fan accusations that Sorn was enduring emotional mishandling and being coerced to remain under contract with the label.

Sorn and WILD Entertainment address TikToker Sabrina’s abuse accusations

The controversy unfolded when Sabrina posted a revealing TikTok recounting the 'most traumatic experience' in her life. She narrated an incident where she and another artist from her company were confined in a room and subjected to pressure by a violent CEO, who sought to coerce them into signing a new contract with an unreasonable penalty. Sabrina expressed fear for her safety as the CEO displayed violent behavior, slamming objects in their vicinity. Although she refrained from signing the contract, the other artist from the label reportedly did. Fans speculated, with many believing the CEO in question was Leonard Lim from WILD Entertainment, and the other artist was ex-CLC's Sorn.

In response to the growing accusations, Sorn and her label felt compelled to address the claims. WILD issued a statement strongly denying the allegations of emotional and verbal abuse directed at their artist, deeming them 'unsubstantiated and grossly untrue.' The statement explained, “WILD Group is aware of recent malicious charges against the company made in many media stories. With relation to these, WILD organization wishes to clarify unequivocally that the aforementioned charges of emotional and verbal assault against our artist are unfounded and blatantly false.

WILD Group upholds the highest levels of corporate governance and openness in all of its business activities. Our top concern will always be our crew, our artists, and their well-being. Nobody [physically] hurt.”

Sorn issued a similar statement, assuring fans and friends that she was completely fine. The CLC star also stated that if she hadn't been happy, she would have done something about it. Sorn in her statement wrote, “I’ve been getting a lot of messages from both friends and fans and I want to say I really appreciate everyone’s concern towards me. I’m completely fine, I always have been fine, and most importantly I’m happy! Please know that I’m an adult and I can make my own judgments and decisions. You guys know me… if I wasn’t happy with something, I would’ve done something a long time ago. I really appreciate all of you for always having my best interest at heart.”

More about Sorn

Sorn, also known as Chonnasorn Sajakul, is a Thai singer and dancer, formerly part of CLC. She won K-Pop Star Hunt in 2011 and debuted with CLC in 2015. After issues with CUBE Entertainment and the members' contracts in late 2020, CLC faced difficulties. Sorn debuted as a soloist in March 2021 with Run and left CLC and CUBE Entertainment in November. She joined Wild Entertainment and, in May 2022, CUBE Entertainment announced CLC's disbandment. Sorn later claimed CLC was on indefinite hiatus, blaming CUBE Entertainment for lack of promotion in 2023.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

